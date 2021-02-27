Feds continue arrests in Capitol riot, will guard ‘closely’ against attack on Biden’s first speech to Congress

Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 individuals for their roles in January’s Capitol riots, Department of Justice officials said Friday.

The announcement came during a press briefing on the threat of domestic terrorism by numerous federal law enforcement agencies, during which officials said that the threat of violence committed by Americans will be a top priority under the Biden administration.

“The first briefing that I received in my new job was about the effort to bring the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 attack to justice,” said John Carlin, the acting deputy attorney general who took office on Jan. 21. He added that roughly 280 of the more than 300 people charged for storming the U.S. Capitol last month in a violent riot have been arrested.

A senior FBI official noted that the top two domestic terrorism threats moving forward are racially motivated attacks as well as anti-government attacks.

The official noted that 2019 was the deadliest year for domestic violent extremists since the Oklahoma City bombing.

The officials also addressed the potential for an attack on President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, after far-right groups threatened to blow up the Capitol when he speaks. The date of Biden’s speech has not yet been set.

“We are watching very closely for any reaction from any individual with any intent to commit an attack,” said the top FBI official.

———

Recommended Stories

  • At conservative conference, Trump is still the golden boy

    A conference dedicated to the future of the conservative movement turned into an ode to Donald Trump on Friday as speakers declared their fealty to the former president and attendees posed for selfies with a golden statue of his likeness. As the Republican Party grapples with deep divisions over the extent to which they should embrace Trump after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress, those gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference made clear they are not ready to move on from the former president — or from his baseless charges that the November election was rigged against him. “Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, one of several potential 2024 presidential contenders who spoke at the event, being held this year in Orlando to bypass COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Myanmar envoy appeals to UN to stop coup; more protests planned

    The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party had won. The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to Myanmar's streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

  • Militia attack groups want to ‘blow up Capitol’ during Biden speech, police chief warns

    Acting chief of US Capitol police says threats are circulating targeting the president’s first formal speech to Congress Militia groups involved in the 6 January insurrection want to stage another attack around Joe Biden’s upcoming address to Congress, aiming to “blow up” the complex and kill lawmakers, the acting chief of the US Capitol police has warned. In alarming testimony to a House subcommittee, Yogananda Pittman said that threats were circulating that directly targeted the president’s first formal speech to a joint session of Congress. A date for the event has not yet been announced. “We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible,” Pittman said. The police chief’s warning was made in the context of her trying to justify to Congress why exceptional security measures put in place in the wake of the 6 January assault needed to remain until alternatives could be devised. A large area around the Capitol is still surrounded by a 7ft non-scalable fence, and thousands of national guard members continue to be deployed. “Based on that information, we think that it’s prudent that Capitol police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward,” she said. Her words are also likely to be taken seriously as a clear indication of the ongoing threat posed by the armed militia members who took part in the storming of the Capitol in which five people died and almost 140 police officers were injured. Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter and military veteran, was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer. Several of the most prominent armed militia and extremist groups in the US were at the forefront of the Capitol riot. The assault followed an incendiary rally by Donald Trump to promote his “big lie” that the November election was stolen from him by Biden. A number of militia members have been arrested and charged as part of the giant federal investigation into the events of 6 January. In an indictment handed down last week against six alleged members of the Oath Keepers militia, the justice department charged that the group had planned for several months to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral college results of the presidential election. Several members of the far-right Proud Boys have also been charged with criminal conspiracy. This week’s congressional hearings are the start of what is expected to be a slew of official investigations into the drastic security failures that gave rise to the breach of the Capitol complex. In her testimony Pittman confirmed that some 800 rioters had entered the building and that the total number who were present amounted to as many as 10,000. Pittman has stepped up to lead the Capitol police force after the chief at the time of the storming, Steven Sund, resigned days after the catastrophe. In his evidence to Congress earlier this week, Sund said: “These criminals came prepared for war.” The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are tracking closely far-right online chatter for early warnings on any possible repeat attacks in Washington or other cities. In addition to Biden’s upcoming congressional address, law enforcement will also be on alert on the days leading up to 4 March – the date set by the extreme conspiracy theory QAnon for Trump to return to Washington to start a second term as president. Followers of the crank movement have been growing increasingly agitated by the fantasy around a Trump comeback on 4 March, the date on which US presidents were originally inaugurated.

  • Durham remains special counsel overseeing Trump-Russia probe

    U.S. Attorney John Durham said Friday that he will resign from his position as the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut but is remaining as a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that shadowed Donald Trump’s presidency. Durham will resign from his post as U.S. attorney for Connecticut on Monday.

  • 'Terraria' will hit Stadia after all

    Google and Re-Logic have settled their disagreement, which means Stadia users will get to play Terraria.

  • Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group

    A member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged with plotting with other extremists in the attack on the U.S. Capitol disavowed the anti-government group in a court hearing Friday, telling the judge she is “appalled” by her fellow Oath Keepers and “humiliated” by her arrest. Jessica Watkins, one of nine members and associates of the far-right militia group charged with planning and coordinating with one another in the Jan. 6 siege, said she plans to cancel her Oath Keepers membership and has disbanded her local Ohio militia group. Judge Amit P. Mehta said Watkins was “not just a foot soldier” but actively involved in the planning and organizing of the attack and is too dangerous to be released.

  • Gang clashes result in Ecuador's deadliest prison riots ever

    Ecuador experienced its deadliest prison riots ever this week when seemingly coordinated fights broke out in facilities in three different cities, leaving 79 inmates dead as of Wednesday and exposing the limited control that authorities have over people behind bars. Hundreds of police officers and military personnel converged on the prisons after the unrest began Monday night in the maximum-security wings as rival gangs fought for leadership. President Lenín Moreno, whose term ends in May, on Wednesday said he will ask other South American countries for help to tackle the crisis in Ecuador's prisons and acknowledged the system is deficient and lacks financial resources.

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.

  • Brazilian Amazon: Juma descendants of 'last warrior' vow to carry on legacy

    After the death of the last male member of an indigenous group, his grandchildren take an unusual step.

  • One Columbia touting COVID safety campaign to help end arts ‘intermission’

    The arts and culture community has been particularly hampered by the global pandemic, with scores of performances canceled or altered in the last year.

  • Jose Abreu tests positive for virus; Miller says he had it

    American League MVP José Abreu tested positive for COVID-19 and will spend a few days away from the Chicago White Sox, while Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller told a St. Louis newspaper he tested positive 10 days before reporting to camp. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday in a statement that Abreu is “completely asymptomatic.” Hahn said testing also showed the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, and the Cuban slugger believes he had a mild case of the virus in January.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • ‘Over the moon’ — Teachers are thrilled as they begin to get COVID vaccinations

    Four hundred Wake County school and childcare workers are getting vaccinated Wednesday.

  • No breakthrough at UK-EU talks, says Northern Ireland's Foster

    There was no breakthrough at a "hugely disappointing" meeting between the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, the region's first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Wednesday. The British government is demanding concessions from the European Union to minimise disruption in trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that have emerged since Britain left the bloc's trading orbit in January.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • ‘The Queen of Daytime’ shares how early diagnosis and intervention can save lives

    Susan Lucci has made it her mission to take her good fortune to help other women pay better attention to their bodies today with the help of the American Heart Association.

  • Pilots, exec convicted over Ghosn's Japan escape

    A business executive and two pilots have been convicted over their role in helping Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan. The former Nissan chief had been under house arrest charged with financial crimes - charges he has always denied. But in December 2019 he fled the country after allegedly being smuggled onto a private jet hidden inside a music case. On Wednesday (February 24) a Turkish court convicted an executive from the aircraft's operator, MNG Jet, on charges of migrant smuggling. Two pilots were also convicted. None of the three are expected to return to jail, having already spent some time in detention. One of the pilots said it was unfair to expect them to have known what was going on. Japanese police, security and customs didn't suspect anything, he says, so why should we. The men all pled not guilty, and plan to appeal. Ghosn remains in Beirut, his childhood home.

  • The science on halting the gene that causes heart disease

    Lipoprotein(a) is a particle made by the liver, which consists of cholesterol, fats and proteins. About 1 in 5 people have high levels of Lp(a), because of a specific gene variation in their DNA.

  • New Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler expected to mentor top prospect Jo Adell

    Angels manager Joe Maddon on 34-year-old World Series champion Dexter Fowler and 21-year-old prospect Jo Adell: "They're just going to hit it off."

  • The benefits of Biden's child allowance could be worth 8 times its cost, new report finds

    A cost-benefit analysis found that Biden's child tax-credit expansion would cost $100 billion annually but produce $800 billion in societal benefits.