Feds convict woman of illegally renting kayaks

Mar. 16—ASHLAND — Did you know it's a federal crime to rent out kayaks on Grayson Lake without a permit?

Apparently it is, according to federal prosecutors — and it comes with up to six months behind bars and up to $5,000 in fines, too.

According to court records filed in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Heather Warman — the manager of SUP Kentucky, an outdoor recreation outfitter — called the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ask about extending mountain bike trails from her property onto federal land.

During the course of the conversation, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager learned Warman was conducting paddleboard tours — stand-up kayaks — on the lake, records show.

The project manager told her she needed a permit for that. Warman said she already got permits through the state, records show. The manager said she needed one from Uncle Sam, too.

He then started keeping tabs on Warman's business, noting that it was still operating even after sending a cease-and-desist letter, records show.

Over the course of numerous conversations, federal prosecutors say Warman admitted that her activity was illegal.

So last July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers laid the hammer down — they wrote Warman a ticket, records show.

To her part, Warman said she was out of the country on the day the ticket was issued and she said she never at any time owned SUP Kentucky — and that her husband owned it.

While prosecutors said that since she ran the website for booking, she was culpable, Warman said she didn't have any WiFi to control the website or to solicit business because she was smack dab in the middle of the ocean.

Defense attorneys also argued Warman could rent out kayaks, but did not conduct tours, as the federal authorities have alleged.

Well, on Wednesday U.S. Magistrate Edward B. Atkins of the Eastern District of Kentucky issued an eight-page opinion in the case of United States of America vs. Heather Warman.

Atkins threw out Warman's arguments, pointing out to the testimony of the project manager wherein Warman was warned not once, but twice over the phone to get a permit and received a cease-and-desist letter.

Finding Warman guilty as charged, Atkins set a sentencing hearing for April 13.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com