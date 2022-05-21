Feds get conviction of northwest Georgia gang leader connected to 2017 shooting

May 21—Maurice Antonio Kent has been convicted on multiple counts, including RICO charges, for his role as a gang leader of a northwest Georgia affiliate of the 135 Pirus gang, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Kent's charges stemmed from a May 2017 shooting at a Brookhaven club and the subsequent murder of a 17-year-old fellow gang member and witness to the shooting.

The club shooting arose from an argument between Kent and fellow gang members and a rival gang member, the department said. Kent is said to have shot into a crowd, wounding both the rival member and a security guard. Before he was arrested, he managed to throw the gun from his car.

While in custody, Kent learned of a fellow gang member and witness to the shooting, who was 17 at the time, who was being interviewed by police. The member was lured out to Bartow County and murdered by the gang, his body being left alongside a rural road, the department said.

Kent was likewise accused of committing a drive-by shooting of a Cartersville man in September 2016, then throwing the gun into Lake Allatoona. FBI investigators matched shell casings and bullets from the shooting to the gun after recovering it from the lake.

Murder was not listed among the charges on which Kent was convicted, but he was found guilty of violent crime in aid of racketeering, discharging a firearm during the commission of those violent crimes, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, per a news release.

Ryan Buchanan, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said five other individuals have been convicted on charges including murder in connection with the RICO case, including Christopher Nwanjoku, 30, of Lawrenceville, Jamel Dupree Hughes, 27, of Atlanta, Cedric Sams, 29, of Cartersville, Jennifer Foutz, 30, of Acworth, and Michael Kent, 32, of Atlanta.

"In reference to this investigation, I'd like to credit the Violent Repeat Offender Program (VRO) which is a program conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia and has been in place for many years," said Cartersville Police Chief Frank McCann in a news release.

"The VRO program puts federal, state, and local law enforcement officers together monthly to take violent repeat offenders off our streets. Positive results when we all work together!"