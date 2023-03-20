Feds, county join Point Beach cops in busting drug ring, prosecutor says

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - A group of Pleasant Beach men have been charged after storing and distributing cocaine in the area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Monday.

The prosecutor's office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies conducted an investigation into cocaine distribution in Ocean County and found a residence being utilized by Pablo Lezama, 43, Magdaleno Navasantos, 45, Felix Pacheco, 31, Miguel Alonso, 27, and Angel Pacheco, 44, all of Point Pleasant Beach, to store and distribute cocaine, said Billhimer.

On Friday — after surveilling the residence in Point Pleasant Beach - the Ocean County Northern Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant, according to Billhimer. They found cocaine individually packaged for distribution, and drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics manufacturing and distribution.

All five defendants were arrested at the residence on Friday, said Billhimer. Three were released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Pablo Lezama was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension, the announcement said. Lezama was taken to Ocean County Jail and released.

Magdaleno Navasantos was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Billhimer. He was taken to Ocean County Jail and released.

Felix Pacheco was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the announcement. Pacheco was taken to Ocean County Jail and released.

Miguel Alonso was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension, the prosecutor said. He was served with the charges via summons and is awaiting his first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Story continues

Angel Pacheco was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Billhimer. He was also served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ drug bust: Point Pleasant Beach men charged in cocaine ring