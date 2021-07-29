Feds creating database to aid in Capitol breach case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Borys Krawczeniuk and James Halpin, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 29—Federal prosecutors are creating a database to transmit a "massive volume of data" to defendants and lawyers involved in the U.S. Capitol riot case, including three accused Northeast Pennsylvania residents.

The local defendants awaiting prosecutors' evidence are former Old Forge School Director Frank Scavo, 58, volunteer firefighter Michael J. Rusyn, 35, of Olyphant, and Annie Howell, 31, of Swoyersville.

The three, all supporters of former President Donald Trump, have pleaded not guilty and remain free without bail. All three are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, the Capitol; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, the Capitol; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Scavo and Rusyn are charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. Howell is also charged with obstruction of justice or Congress.

According to a recent filing in Howell's case, similar to filings in Scavo's and Rusyn's cases, federal prosecutors say "substantial discovery" has already been provided in the case, and the federal government has agreed to pay $6.1 million to Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, LLP to create the database.

"The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol breach will be the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence," Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel A. Fletcher wrote in the filing, meant to update the court on the status of discovery. "In the six months since the Capitol was breached, over 500 individuals located throughout the nation have been charged with a multitude of criminal offenses."

The "voluminous materials" involved in the case includes thousands of hours of security camera and body camera footage, radio transmissions, hundreds of thousands of tips, location histories for thousands of devices that were inside the Capitol during the breach, cellphone data and more than 1 million posts and replies from the conservative social media site Parler, according to the filing.

Howell is next due to appear for a video status conference before Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan on Sept. 14. Rusyn has a status conference scheduled today before District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. Scavo has a status conference Aug. 5 before Senior District Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

Prosecutors allege Howell was recorded inside a trashed conference room in the Capitol and could be heard chanting "Whose house? Our House!" and "Fight for Trump!"

Howell used her Facebook account to message and brag about being inside the Capitol, prosecutors allege.

Rusyn, a volunteer firefighter with Liberty Hose Company 6, joined a group of people who tried to enter the U.S. House chamber and called Capitol Police fending them off traitors. They chanted threateningly against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and "stop the steal," the rallying cry that falsely claims vote fraud cost Trump reelection.

Rusyn held a cellphone and recorded the encounter, according to a criminal complaint.

He and Scavo claim the crowd pushed them into the building. Rusyn told investigators he tried to take broomsticks with hooks and nails and other weapons away from other people.

Scavo denied entering the Capitol to local reporters, but video from his cellphone shows him inside celebrating, chanting with rioters, posing for a picture near a painting and climbing a staircase while recording, a federal criminal complaint charges.

"Your own personal tour of the freaking Capitol," Scavo can be heard saying, according to the complaint. "We ... took it back. Took it back."

Contact the writers:

bkrawczeniuk

@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9147;

@BorysBlogTT on Twitter;

jhalpin@citizensvoice.com;

570-821-2058.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tampa police in hot water over "fake operation" at Ybor City strip club

    The Tampa Police Department is in some more hot water.A Citizens Review Board hearing this week, first reported by Fox 13, resulted in the discipline of Sgt. Daniel Rhodes, who was accused of running a "fake operation" to "blow money and have fun" at an Ybor City strip club last year.Why it matters: The finding comes at an especially turbulent time for TPD, which has been criticized for its increased use of force and chemical agents while nabbing the biggest budget increase among all U.S. metro

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

    Officers reportedly saw liquid leaking from a box below the home and insects escaping when they opened it.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.

  • Former Top NXIVM Lieutenant With New Career in Dog Grooming Dodges Prison

    BRENDAN MCDERMID/ReutersA former top lieutenant in the shadowy self-help group NXIVM who admitted to locking a terrified woman in a bedroom for almost two years to satisfy a deranged sex-cult leader was spared prison on Wednesday.She may have benefited from her new career, recasting herself as a dog groomer.Lauren Salzman, 45, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy charges for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of per

  • Florida woman ‘at the end of her rope’ kept autistic girl locked in a cage, police say

    A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after police found she was keeping a child in a homemade cage.