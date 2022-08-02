Feds: CT woman admits committing health care fraud while waiting to be sentenced for health care fraud

A former Connecticut resident pleaded guilty to a health care fraud offense that she committed while awaiting sentencing in another health care fraud case, according to federal prosecutors.

Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, 32, formerly of Stratford and now residing in Edison, New Jersey, entered her plea Friday at Bridgeport federal court.

Federal prosecutors, citing court documents and statements made in court, said that Steiner pleaded guilty on April 28, 2021 to one count of health care fraud related to her operation of Helping Hands Academy, LLC, in Bridgeport.

The business “provided applied behavior analysis services to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and was enrolled as a participating provider in the Connecticut Medicaid Program,” according to federal prosecutors. “From December 2018 to October 2020, Steiner submitted and caused to be submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for applied behavior analysis services that were purportedly provided to Medicaid clients.”

However, she “submitted claims for dates of service when no applied behavior analysis services of any kind had been provided to the Medicaid clients identified in the claims, and she inflated the number of hours for certain claims even when applied behavior analysis had been provided to the Medicaid clients identified in the claims,” federal prosecutors said in a statement. “Steiner also submitted false Medicaid claims in 2020 using a former employee’s name and performing provider number.”

After the state Department of Social Services, administers of the Medicaid program in Connecticut, terminated “Helping Hands Academy as a provider, Steiner made several false statements and submitted an altered document to DSS in an effort to rescind the termination and to receive payment for previously submitted claims,” according to federal prosecutors.

Medicaid suffered a loss of $551,311.85 as a result of Steiner’s admitted conduct, federal prosecutors said in the statement.

After her guilty plea, Steiner was free on a $50,000 bond, and “while she was awaiting sentencing in her case, Steiner was a silent partner in another company that provided applied behavior analysis services to children diagnosed with ASD called New Beginnings Children’s Behavioral Health LLC,” according to federal prosecutors.

“Steiner and the company engaged in health care fraud by billing Medicaid for thousands of dollars in services not rendered and, in particular, billing for services not rendered by Steiner,” the statement said.

Steiner was arrested on May 2, 2022. She is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer on Oct. 21 and faces up to 20 years in prison for the new case, “part of which must be imposed consecutively to the sentence she receives in her initial health care fraud case,” federal prosecutors said in the statement.

Steiner is now free on a $250,000 bond in home detention and under electronic monitoring, according to federal prosecutors.

This investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.