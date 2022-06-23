Feds descend on home of Jeffrey Clark, ex-DOJ official at center of Trump's effort to overturn election

WASHINGTON – Federal authorities on Wednesday conducted a search at the suburban Virginia home of former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark, once central to Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The law enforcement action comes as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol prepared to outline how Trump unsuccessfully sought to install Clark as acting attorney general to pursue false allegations of election fraud.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., confirmed that law enforcement activity occurred in the general vicinity of Clark's home, but declined to describe the purpose of the action.

Clark could not be reached for comment Thursday. His attorney did not immediately respond to inquiries.

The House committee Thursday was expected to receive testimony from three former top Justice officials, including former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, about Clark's efforts to countermand them by drafting a letter to Georgia officials seeking to delay the state's certification of election results.

Follow the Jan. 6 hearing live: Former Justice Department officials to testify on Trump plan to install friendly AG - Jan. 6 live blog

What we know about Thursday's hearing: The next Jan. 6 hearing will dig into Trump's dealings with the DOJ. Here's what we know.

According to a Senate Judiciary Committee report, Clark sought to enlist Rosen to assist in "Trump’s election subversion scheme," telling Rosen that he would decline Trump's offer that he take Rosen's place if Rosen agreed to join.

The effort included a contentious Jan. 3 Oval Office meeting when Richard Donoghue, then-acting deputy attorney general, warned that a mass resignation of Justice Department officials and federal prosecutors would follow if Trump moved to replace Rosen with Clark to aid the president's election subversion scheme. Donoghue also is scheduled to testify Thursday.

Story continues

During the three-hour meeting, then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin also threatened to tender their resignations, reportedly calling Clark's efforts to pursue unfounded voter fraud allegations a “murder-suicide pact.”

Jan. 6 committee evidence: Is the Jan. 6 committee sitting on explosive evidence of Trump's role in the Capitol assault?

Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington on Oct. 21, 2020. Clark, who aligned himself with former President Donald Trump after he lost the 2020 election, has declined to be fully interviewed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Feds go to VA home of Jeffrey Clark, former official in Trump's DOJ