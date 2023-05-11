Feds in Detroit crackdown on undocumented immigrants with criminal pasts

On the eve of a major policy shift on immigration, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit announced Wednesday what appears to be a crackdown on undocumented immigrants sneaking back into the country — especially those with criminal records.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, so far this year, it has prosecuted 26 immigrants who are here illegally, most of whom had been convicted of serious crimes, including drug trafficking, gun offenses, drunken driving ortheft/larceny. That's at least one immigration prosecution a week — the latest involving a Mexican national who was discovered in the U.S. more than 20 years after being convicted of a sex crime in Northfield Township.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that case, along with 26 others, one day before the so-called federal Rule 42 expires. That's the rule that gave border agents wide-ranging authority during the pandemic to bar immigrants from entering the country on the grounds that they could spread COVID-19.

Meanwhile, federal authorities in Detroit stress that they are committed to tackling a pervasive immigration problem that has been around pre- and post-pandemic: the elusive undocumented immigrants who unlawfully enter the country over and over again, many with criminal pasts.

The most recent such individual is Pedro Zarate-Banos, 49, who appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday on unlawful reentry charges stemming from a 2002 conviction on third-degree criminal sexual contact charges involving a victim age 13-15. According to court records, he was in the country illegally at the time of his conviction, and was sentenced to 13-15 months in prison. After his sentence was complete, he was formally removed from the U.S. in 2005.

About 18 years later, Border Patrol agents arrested Zarate-Banos on May 2 following a traffic stop in Macomb County. According to court records, he admitted to being in the U.S. illegally. He remains in custody pending removal proceedings. His attorney was not readily available for comment.

Story continues

“I’m proud of our agents’ hard work and investigative skills that led to this arrest. Their actions have made our community safer," said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley, who oversees U.S. Border Patrol in Detroit.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Dawn Ison added: “Our office is dedicated to enforcing our immigration laws prohibiting deported non-citizens, particularly those who commit serious felony offenses, from reentering the United States without first seeking prior authority and approval.”

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, other similar cases include:

Alfred Bullard, 40, of the Bahamas, was convicted in February 2023 of being in the U.S. illegally and possessing a gun. Detroit police arrested Bullard after federal surveillance captured him firing a gun into the air. According to the government, he admitted to firing the gun in order to frighten away unknown cars traveling in his neighborhood. Bullard has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Nolbed Y. Pena-Moreno, 25, of Honduras, was arrested by Detroit police in March after he allegedly fired a .40-caliber pistol in a Detroit neighborhood. Pena-Moreno was indicted on charges of being an unlawful immigrant in possession of a gun. His case is set for trial on May 23.

Vires Al-Hakiem, 43, a native of Iraq and citizen of the Netherlands, pleaded guilty in January to being here illegally and possessing guns and ammunition. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31. He has prior criminal arrests involving domestic violence, drugs, larceny and destruction of property. Court records state that in June 2021, he sent a text message containing a video to his then-spouse threatening her with a gun. A subsequent search of his bedroom found six guns and over 2,600 rounds of ammunition, triggering charges.

Bairon Chilel-Lopez, 24, of Guatemala, was arrested in 2021 by Detroit police after he allegedly shot a woman in an alley in southwest Detroit and pushed her from the vehicle. Chilel-Lopez was charged in state court with assault and gun crimes. Those charges are pending. Chilel-Lopez has been deported multiple times. In January, he was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for illegal reentry into the U.S. and for unlawfully possessing a gun.

Cesar Augusto Garcia-Zecena, 32, of Guatemala, who has been deported three times for being in the U.S. illegally, was convicted in 2022 of assault with a dangerous weapon after he tried to rape an Ann Arbor woman. Most recently, he pleaded guilty on May 9 to reentering the U.S. after being deported. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 29.

Emilio Solis-Pena, 47, of Mexico, who has six prior deportation orders and a lengthy criminal record, is back in federal court in Detroit on unlawful reentry charges. He was charged on May 3. His past includes a 2007 conviction in Texas for cocaine and money laundering crimes for which he got 87 months in prison, and a 2019 conviction in Michigan for drug crimes.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrive to detain a group of Central American asylum seekers near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The group of women and children had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Feds in Detroit crackdown on undocumented immigrants with criminal pasts