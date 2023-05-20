Feds dig up child porn secret in Garden City man's old email account

For 15 years, Carl Drife hid a perverse secret in an old email account: pictures of a naked teenage girl.

He was supposed to be her caretaker, court records show. But instead, he was her predator — a man who would haunt her into adulthood.

But his secret eventually got out.

In U.S. District Court Friday, Drife, a married 60-year-old Garden City man, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after investigators discovered child pornographic images he had saved in an old email account. He had stashed them there for 15 years, including a video he had taken of a 13-year-old girl while she was nude in the bathroom — though she never knew it.

Additional victims discovered through old email accounts

Investigators found the images last year. Drife was soon arrested.

At the time of his arrest, court records show, a police investigator contacted the victim about the images. By then, she was in her late 20s.

"She did not remember being photographed, but stated that she had received therapy in the past due to “nightmares” of being molested," an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

She was not his only victim.

According to the FBI and federal prosecutors, investigators found more sexually exploitative images of children in Drife's old email accounts, some as young as 5.

More: Accuser in Detroit Pistons scandal breaks silence: Rob Murphy harassed and assaulted me

More: A Michigan man got 1 day in jail for child porn. Now, feds say, he struck again.

"Drife’s disturbing crimes have devastated the lives of many around him, including his victim, his wife, his family and himself. The nature and circumstances of this case warrant a significant sentence," Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Princ wrote in a sentencing memo.

Princ recommended a sentence of 19 1/2 years. Drife, who had no prior criminal history, got 18 years.

Yahoo tipped off authorities

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jonathan Grey after pleading guilty to taking pornographic photographs and videos of the 13-year-old girl. His court-appointed attorney was not available for comment.

Story continues

According to court records, it was a cyber tip from Yahoo that led to his arrest. Yahoo submitted a tip to a Michigan State Police computer crimes task force, alleging a person by the name of Carl Drife was using multiple Yahoo accounts to distribute child porn.

An investigation followed, which led the authorities to Drife's home in Garden City, where, authorities said, he admitted to his crimes.

On Nov. 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. The judge tacked on three years.

“This defendant abused his position of caregiver and abused a child he was supposed to protect,”

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement, adding: “The sentence rightly holds him accountable for his serious offense. Our commitment to protecting children in our community is unwavering and will continue no matterwhen the crime comes to light.”

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Carl Drife sentenced to 18 years in prison for child pornography