Feds drops charges against ex-Afghan soldier who crossed border into Texas

Julia Ainsley
·2 min read

The federal government dropped charges against a former Afghan soldier who said he served with U.S. forces and was arrested and imprisoned after having crossed the U.S. southern border, according to court documents filed in the Western District of Texas on Monday.

Abdul Wasi Safi crossed the southern border illegally in late September, after, he said, he had passed through multiple countries to reach the U.S. and seek asylum.

Although crossing the border between legal ports of entry is considered a misdemeanor under U.S. law and thousands of migrants are released daily without prosecution for committing the same crime, Wasi Safi has been held in federal prison in Eden, Texas, since his apprehension and faced trial in federal court.

His brother, Sami Safi, a U.S. citizen living in Texas following his service as an interpreter for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, has been fiercely advocating for his brother’s release.

Two brothers Sami and Wasi from Afghanistan both worked alongside American troops to fight the Taliban from 2010 to 2019 but are now being kept apart by the U.S. immigration system. (Courtesy Wasi Safi)
Two brothers Sami and Wasi from Afghanistan both worked alongside American troops to fight the Taliban from 2010 to 2019 but are now being kept apart by the U.S. immigration system. (Courtesy Wasi Safi)

Wasi Safi’s case was first reported by The Texas Tribune. Since then, publicity for the case has risen, most recently when Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, called for him to receive a pardon from President Joe Biden.

The Justice Department has given little explanation for charging Wasi Safi or for dropping the charges. In court filings charging Wasi Safi, Justice Department lawyers did not argue that Wasi Safi was a flight risk or a threat to national security, which are typical reasons prosecutors may argue a migrant should be held without bond.

In its filing dropping the charges, Justice Department said it was “in the interest of justice” to “dismiss the information” it had filed against Wasi Safi.

NBC News spoke with the Safi brothers in December.

“Everyone says, ‘You’ve illegally crossed [the border],’ but no one hears my reason,” Wasi Safi said on the phone from the federal prison where he has been held.

Sami Safi said his brother thought that if he came to America, he would be treated as a hero. He detailed the harrowing journey his brother took to the U.S. from Brazil after he obtained a humanitarian visa from Pakistan. He said his brother was ineligible for a Special Immigrant Visa given to many Afghans who served with U.S. forces because he was not paid directly by the U.S.

Wasi Safi said he served as a special forces intelligence officer in the Afghan National Security Forces.

Afghans who assisted the U.S. during its 20-year war in Afghanistan have been subjected to violent reprisals by the Taliban.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Patriot on the way, Abrams taken into consideration Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, turned to the participants of the National Association of State Chambers of the USA (NASC) and called on them to invest in Ukraine. The President states that Ukrainians are waiting for the Patriot multiple-launch rocket system to arrive and are considering putting the Abrams tanks in service.

  • Soldier from the Bronx killed during incident with another soldier

    Officials announced that a 21-year-old Army soldier from the Bronx died after an incident with a fellow soldier.

  • Google's Ad Business May Be Up For Grabs With DOJ Antitrust Action

    The Department of Justice filed antitrust charges against Google, claiming its dominance in digital advertising harms competition.

  • Michael Porter Jr.'s brother Coban Porter arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide

    Porter is a guard for the University of Denver basketball team.

  • It's 'now or never' to stop Japan's shrinking population, PM says

    (Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises of cash bonuses and better benefits, but it remains one of the most expensive places in the world to raise a child, according to surveys. Births plunged to a new record low last year, according to official estimates, dropping below 800,000 for the first time - a watershed moment that came eight years earlier than the government had expected.

  • Ukraine corruption scandal claims several top officials

    Several senior Ukrainian officials, including front-line governors, lost their jobs Tuesday in a corruption scandal plaguing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government as it grapples with the nearly 11-month-old Russian invasion. Ukraine's biggest government shake-up since the war began came as U.S. officials said Washington was poised to approve supplying Kyiv with M1 Abrams tanks, with international reluctance eroding toward sending tanks to the battlefront against the Russians.

  • U.S. closer to approving ‘significant number’ of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    The decision, which could be announced this week, comes as Germany authorizes the transfer of Leopard tanks to the Ukrainian military.

  • Scholz to give Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks

    Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, has decided to transfer Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Spiegel. According to the publication, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with at least one company of Leopard 2A6 tanks, which is about 14 units of equipment, under NATO standards.

  • Attorneys liken Tyre Nichols' arrest to Rodney King beating

    Memphis police officers beat motorist Tyre Nichols for three minutes, treating him like “a human piñata” in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King, attorneys for the family said Monday. Attorney Ben Crump said police video viewed by the family on Monday showed that Nichols was shocked, pepper sprayed and restrained after the 29-year-old FedEx worker and father was pulled over Jan. 7 minutes from his home while returning from a suburban park where he had taken photos of the sunset. Another attorney, Antonio Romanucci, said that Nichols, who was Black, was kicked before Crump stopped him from saying more.

  • Ukraine expects to get 100 Leopard 2 tanks from 12 countries, once Germany approves: Senior Ukrainian official

    Twelve countries have agreed to supply Ukraine with around 100 Leopard 2 tanks if the German government gives its consent, according to a senior Ukrainian official who spoke exclusively to ABC News. Countries such as Poland and Finland have already indicated publicly that they are willing to provide a number of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian official with knowledge of the matter said Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark were also willing to provide some of their tanks, however Germany's consent was still necessary for the coalition of countries to proceed on the matter.

  • Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks

    The seven listed companies of the Adani group, which is controlled by world's third richest man Gautam Adani, have an 85% downside on a fundamental basis due to sky-high valuations, Hindenburg said in the report. "Key listed Adani companies have also taken on substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious financial footing," Hindenburg said. An Adani spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the report.

  • 'Heinous': Tyre Nichols's family, Crump view police footage of arrest after Nichols's death

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a traffic stop involving five Memphis police officers, saw the video footage of the arrest for the first time on Monday. Crump described the video as “appalling” and “heinous.”

  • Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Putin is treated by best Western doctors, which is why he is still alive

    Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, is convinced that the health of the aggressor's country president is being taken care of by the best Western doctors, which is why he is still alive.

  • LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car

    Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.

  • Atlanta DA doesn't want the public to see the special grand jury report into Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 vote

    The judge indicated he wants to make the report public, but may wait until after an indictment decision.

  • ‘Disgruntled’ Farm Worker Accused of Killing 7 in Latest Mass Shooting Horror

    Jeff Chiu / APAt least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. at two separate locations, police said. Four victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while two more people were killed at another agricultural facility between one and three miles away. A third victim at this second location was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

  • Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation

    Senators on both sides of the aisle were caught off guard Tuesday by the news that classified documents were found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, materials that were ultimately turned over to the FBI. An attorney for Pence told the National Archives that the former vice president used outside counsel…

  • Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom

    The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter thought he ‘was gonna die’ — watch the video

    The 26-year-old man, who met eyes with the Monterey Park shooter before he wrestled a gun from him, says that he was confident he would lose his life.

  • Youth Pastor and Hospital Director Among 46 Arrested in Sex Trafficking Ring Bust

    46 men including a youth pastor and a hospital operations director have been arrested as part of a bust on a North Texas sex trafficking ring.