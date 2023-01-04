Feds: Drug-sniffing dog picks up $45K in cash at Charlotte Douglas

The Transportation Security Administration said it found $45,000 in drug money that a traveler was carrying at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to new court documents.

The traveler said that’s not the case. When questioned by law enforcement, the man had a wide range of claims for why he was carrying so much cash at the airport, ranging from being a party promoter for the rapper Polo G to selling French bulldogs and pit bulls, documents show.

Feds claim a drug-sniffing dog picked up on its scent in a checked bag in April last year at the airport. The destination was Los Angeles. The feds believe the money was derived from or was intended to be used in drug trafficking.

When questioned by police, the man -- who has not been charged with a crime -- claimed he worked as a party promoter for the rapper Polo G, but was unable to provide a name of his business or its registration.

Court documents say he then claimed to sell French bulldogs and pit bulls, but later admitted that wasn’t true. According to those documents, he also claimed to have earned the money from playing football at California University of Pennsylvania, from winning a $50 sports bet on FanDuel and from pandemic unemployment assistance.

The federal government is trying to seize the cash, the documents say.

Investigators said they looked at his Cash App history and found 1,400 transactions between May 2021 and May 2022, with some having references to drugs. They also said he took 35 flights between the East Coast and California over two years, with many of those tickets getting bought last minute.

