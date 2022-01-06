Feds: East Naples man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection violated terms of his release

A photo included in a motion from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia allegedly shows Christopher Worrell spraying pepper spray gel toward law enforcement officers outside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2020.

A violation of release allegation has been filed against an East Naples man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Christopher John Worrell, 50, was taken into federal custody after FBI agents executed a search and arrest warrant at his Collier County home on March 12. Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys, is accused of attacking police officers with a pepper spray gel.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Authorities released him from jail in November, citing medical conditions and the need for specialized treatment.

His release came with conditions such as home detention, approval in advance for doctor appointments and no access to the internet, social media or email unless it is with his legal defense team or approved by the court.

On Wednesday, a violation report from Pre-trial Services filed with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. alleges the "defendant and his custodian violated the condition of defendant's release that he not access a personal computer or the internet."

The violation order does not explain where and when and how the allegation occurred.

The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System carries out probation and pretrial services functions in the federal courts.

The filing asks that Worrell and his custodian, Trish Priller of Naples, respond by Jan. 14.

Worrell is barred by court order from direct or indirect contact with the news media without prior court approval and from making public comments without prior court approval.

Priller said Worrell's lawyers were working on the response.

"The report is bogus," she said.

In earlier court documents, Worrell claims medical issues have been untreated despite multiple court-documented promises.

Worrell's medical conditions include non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, major dental issues and treatment for a hand he said was broken and not cared for properly while he was in federal detention in Washington, D.C.

Court document show Worrell broke his hand while in the D.C. jail May 16 when he slipped and tried to break his fall with his right hand. Documents also said doctors who saw him recommended surgery in June but he was instead treated with a splint and medications such as Tylenol.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, overseeing the case, had summoned D.C. jail officials to court in October. Worrell had been recommended for surgery in June but still hadn’t undergone the procedure as of mid-October, in part due to a delay by jail officials in turning over medical documents.

Christopher Worrell, right, of East Naples, is shown during a video interview with the Turkish public broadcasting company, TRT world. The FBI revealed the information in a complaint signed March 10, 2021, by a federal magistrate. The court document also notes that Worrell was wearing a shirt with "the Fred Perry yellow and black laurel wreath insignia that is now commonly worn by members of the Proud Boys." The video was recorded at the Mercato in Naples and uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the Capitol riot, the complaint said.

As of Jan. 3, Worrell still had not had the surgery.

Worrell has also been diagnosed with a form of cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Court records also reflect a lack a treatment while in custody for that condition.

"As of 1/3/22 Chris has still not had treatment for his cancer," according to Priller. "The restrictions they have Chris on do not allow for immediate doctor appointments as they have to be scheduled and approved by pretrial services. (In late December) Chris finally got to his first oncologist appointment after being home for two months because of the ... restrictions and approvals needed."

Priller said Worrell's issues also include teeth that were broken in a fall. Priller said the fall came after Worrell said he passed out by his cell, something she said he has done several times.

"Chris also has a bad abscess in his jaw and hasn't been able to get to the oral surgeon after seeing the dentist two weeks ago for the same reasons above," Priller said. "Chris thinks he broke his lower left molar when he fell as the issue showed up a short time later. They did nothing more than give him Tylenol."

Priller has organized a fundraising effort on a Christian-based crowdfunding website to help pay his legal, medical and living expenses. The goal is $100,000. So far, 91 donors have contributed just over $10,000. An earlier effort on the same fundraising site was hacked, Priller said.

