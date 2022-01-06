Feds: Enough with the delays. Let's take this Whitmer kidnap case to trial

The government is urging a judge to stop giving the defendants more time to prepare for trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying they've delayed the case enough already.

And their latest request to extend a court filing deadline, federal prosecutors argue, is unwarranted and could unnecessarily delay the trial again.

This photo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, and Ty Garbin. A federal judge on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"The fact that they are already recycling used motions suggests there is little original material left to be mined," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler argues in a Tuesday court filing, adding the defense has offered "no compelling reason" to have more time.

Five men are scheduled to go to trial on March 8 in federal court in Grand Rapids on kidnapping conspiracy charges for allegedly plotting to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home out of anger over her COVID-19 restrictions. The defendants, who were arrested in an FBI sting in October 2020, have been jailed for more than a year pending the outcome of their case.

The defendants allege that they were entrapped by rogue FBI agents who, they say, invented the kidnap plot themselves, planned and orchestrated surveillance trips, egged them on with antigovernment rhetoric, and badgered them into saying and doing things that triggered the eventual charges.

More: Wife beater, liar, schemer: 3 FBI agents crucial in Whitmer kidnap case, defense lawyers say

The trial has already been delayed twice, prosecutors argue, and they're concerned it could be delayed again if the defense has its way in its latest request "for more time to file more motions."

In the last three months, records show, the defendants have filed three motions — or requests — asking the court to make a decision on certain issues before the trial begins.

This week, the defense asked the court for permission to let jurors hear 258 statements that it believes will prove the FBI planted the kidnapping idea in the suspects' heads. The statements at issue involve mostly audio recordings of FBI agents, undercover informants and the defendants, as well as text messages — all of which, the prosecution says, is hearsay and should be kept out of the trial.

Story continues

A second requestseeks to have the indictment dismissed altogether on entrapment grounds, though the prosecution says this repeats "the same claims of entrapment the defendants have been pleading since August."

The government has rebuffed the entrapment claim, arguing the defendants were willing participants in the plot and took actual steps to carry out the kidnapping, such as casing Whitmer's vacation home, drawing up maps, buying night vision goggles and holding practice exercises.

The third filing asks for additional time "to allow a full and complete presentation of any additional relevant motions, as well as an evaluation of all pretrial issues.”

The prosecution argues the defense is dragging its feet and making requests that have already been denied.

"The defendants do not identify any particular legal issues they expect to brief if given additional time," the government states in court documents, urging the judge to keep the case on schedule.

The trial was originally set for March 2021, but the defendants asked for a delay based on the volume of discovery, or evidence.

The trial was reset for October, but then came more motions from the defense, which, among other things, asked that the government "pinpoint items they might find useful."

"None raised meritorious legal issues warranting relief," prosecutors allege.

Then came another request from the defense to postpone the trial on grounds that there was still a massive amount of material to comb through.

The court obliged and set the trial for March 8.

The prosecution notes that while the defendants want to postpone a court filing deadline, rather than the trial, more weeks to draft more filings could end up pushing the trial out again.

"The case involves voluminous discovery, but the defendants have had most of it for months," federal prosecutors argue. "They offer only generalities about what they would do with two more weeks to draft additional motions."

The defendants are: Adam Fox, 38, the alleged ringleader, of Potterville; Barry Croft, 46, of Bear, Delaware; Kaleb Franks, 27, of Waterford; Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion; and Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, 26, of Hartland Township, pleaded guilty to his role a year ago and is serving a six-year prison sentence. He is expected to testify against the others.

Contact Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Feds: Enough delays. Let's take this Whitmer kidnap case to trial