Feds: Erik Charles Maund, Austin auto magnate, hired hitmen to kill ex-girlfriend and boyfriend

An Austin businessman described by federal officials as a partner in the prominent Maund Auto Group has been indicted in a murder-for-hire plot, federal prosecutors allege.

According to investigators, Erik Charles Maund used an Austin security specialist and two other men to kill Maund's former mistress and her boyfriend, after he called Maund to extort him and threatened to expose the affair.

Maund allegedly paid more than $750,000 to silence the pair in March 2020, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday.

The indictment alleges that Maund had an ongoing relationship with the woman and that the estranged boyfriend had demanded money from Maund soon before their deaths.

Metro Nashville Police Department announced Monday, March 16, 2020, that what initially looked like a fatal car crash has turned into a double homicide investigation.

The bodies of Holly A. Williams, 33, and William L. Lanway, 36, were discovered in March 2020 in a white 2005 Acura at a Nashville construction site, according to authorities and published reports. At the time, Nashville police said they were looking for three men who were seen outside Williams' apartment a few days before the homicides.

Representatives for the Maund Automotive Group did not immediately have a comment Monday. It was not clear if Maund remains part of the company. His grandfather started the Central Texas automotive chain that includes Volkswagen and Toyota dealerships.

According to the indictment, Maund traveled frequently to Nashville to see what FBI agents described as a family member. In February 2020, he emailed Williams to alert her he would be in Nashville again and wanted to see her.

While staying at a downtown hotel, he texted her Feb. 5 from a phone number linked to his company: “Good morning beautiful! Looking forward to later today. I’m in Nashville. I will meet you in the bar like last time. Text when you arrive," according to the indictment.

About three weeks later, Maund then received a text message from Lanway, according to the indictment, threatening to expose the relationship unless he received a payment. The document did not say how much money Lanway demanded.

The indictment said that after that, Maund set events in motion to “kidnap, threaten and intimate (Williams and Lanway) in retaliation.”

He contacted Gilad Peled, who operated an Austin-based firm Speartip Security, which the indictment said specialized in responding to extortion demands. Peled held himself out to be a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces.

The indictment said two other men, Byron Brockway and Adam Carey, joined the plot but did not describe how they were associated with Maund. But it added that Maund hired them either "directly or indirectly."

The indictment alleges that Brockway and Carey confronted Williams and Lanway in the parking lot of their apartment complex and kidnapped them. It then says the men carried out the murders by shooting Williams and Lanway each in the head.

Maund was taken into custody over the weekend in the Austin area. Brockway, Carey and Peled are also named as defendants, but it is not clear if they have been arrested.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Erik Charles Maund tied to murder-for-hire plot of ex-girlfriend, man