Feds escalate threats to Texas on immigration enforcement after 3 migrants die | CW39

Disputes over who has final authority on immigration enforcement are coming to a head at the southern border in Eagle Pass, after Texas took over a city park along the Rio Grande and denied access to Border Patrol agents. The Department of Justice has sent a memo late Monday to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking justices to give federal agents access to Shelby Park — a high-traffic area for illegal border crossings along the Rio Grande. The closure of the park is now associated with an incident where three migrants, including two children, who drowned while attempting to cross the river near the park on Friday.

