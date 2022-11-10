Feds say Evansville teacher attempted to have sex with minor

EVANSVILLE — A federal grand jury indicted an Evansville man Wednesday after he allegedly traveled across state lines to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

The grand jury found probable cause to charge Cody Sean McCormick, 27, and prosecutors described him in court records as an "Evansville high school teacher."

His charges include attempted enticement of a minor, interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

McCormick's name is not listed in the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation staff directory. The Courier & Press left a message with the EVSC seeking comment regarding his employment status.

On his public Twitter profile, McCormick said he is a "social studies teacher."

According to federal court documents, McCormick traveled to Owensboro, Kentucky, to meet with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old child. Federal prosecutors said McCormick's intent was to engage in sexual activity with the minor.

In the indictment, prosecutors accuse McCormick of using the messaging application Whisper to communicate with an undercover agent posing as a young girl.

Portions of the messages included in the indictment show McCormick allegedly offering to supply the minor with marijuana prior to engaging in sexual intercourse.

Multiple times, the account investigators say is McCormick's tells the undercover agent he is concerned about getting in "trouble." At one point, the messages show McCormick accusing the minor of attempting to entrap him.

"Sorry, and with this app you're probably law enforcement, so have a great night officers," McCormick reportedly wrote.

When the undercover agent responded by saying they are not a cop, McCormick allegedly asked, "What's your name, if it isn't officer? Lol (sic)."

"Katie," the undercover agent posing as a minor responded.

McCormick allegedly followed up by saying she had a "pretty name."

One day prior to his arrest, McCormick also allegedly penned a Whisper post asking if "any girls in Evansville have a fantasy of being with a high school teacher?"

On Oct. 13, undercover officers communicated with McCormick and supplied him with an address in Owensboro at which to meet.

When he arrived, officers surveilling the location detained McCormick and transported him to the Owensboro Police Department for questioning, the indictment states.

According to federal investigators, McCormick admitted to having sent the messages to the undercover agent, including pictures of his genitalia and drug paraphernalia.

McCormick's indictment follows a joint federal, state and local investigation dubbed "Operation Angel," according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. The operation aims to federally charge sexual predators who target children in the Owensboro area.

The U.S. Secret Service led the operation in concert with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

If convicted in federal court, McCormick faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh.

