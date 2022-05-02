Feds say ex-Muncie Sanitary District administrator engaged in 'systemic corruption'

MUNCIE, Ind. — In a document filed in advance of her Thursday sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors said Nikki Grigsby "received less than $3,000 in exchange for her decision to betray her position of public trust."

Grigsby — former administrator of the Muncie Sanitary District — is set to be sentenced this week, in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She is accused of conspiring — with co-defendants including fellow MSD official Tracy Barton, former local Democratic Party chairman Phil Nichols and then-Muncie police officer Jess Neal — to steer MSD contracts to the business of another co-defendant, contractor Tony Franklin, in exchange for bribes.

In a sentencing memo filed Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston wrote that Grigsby "accepted bribes and kickbacks from Jess Neal and Tony Franklin in exchange for bid rigging; allowed her subordinate, Tracy Barton, to do the same, and passed a kickback to Phil Nichols."

While Preston acknowledged payments to Grigsby — in the form of gift cards, jewelry and athletic apparel — totaled less than $3,000, the federal prosecutor said the bribery scheme resulted in an "actual loss" of $1,018,763 for taxpayers.

Preston said Grigsby's actions weren't about "greed, bur rather, it was about (her) willingness to participate in established and systemic corruption without giving any consideration to how her criminal decisions would impact the people of Muncie."

Plea agreement and sentencing

A plea agreement calls for dismissal of eight other charges pending against Grigsby.

In her memo to U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II, Preston predicted the sentencing level for Grigsby would be 27 to 33 months.

She noted that Neal, now retired from the Muncie Police Department, on Feb. 2 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

The federal prosecutor said Grigsby, "unlike Mr. Neal," has "expressed full responsibility and sincere remorse for her actions," and suggested she should receive a sentence "similar or lower" than Neal's two-year prison term.

Neal is now serving his sentence at a federal prison in southeast Ohio.

Nichols and Barton have signed plea agreements but have not yet formally entered guilty pleas or been sentenced.

Franklin also is scheduled to enter a guilty plea at a hearing this week, although for health reasons he will not be sentenced until September.

FBI investigation

The FBI investigation of corruption in the sanitary district and then-Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration began in 2014, and continued through at least 2020.

Tyler, contractor Jeffrey Burke and a former city building commissioner, Craig Nichols, have already pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the probe and been sentenced.

The former mayor, now held in a federal prison in West Virginia, is scheduled to be released in October.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

