Feds: Ex-Wayne County worker sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison in scheme

A former Wayne County roads division employee was sentenced to 1½ years in prison after federal prosecutors said he conspired to defraud the county out of more than $2.3 million in a scheme involving generators and power equipment.

John Gibson, 55, of Detroit, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft from a federally funded program in July, according to a plea agreement.

Cyril Hall, one of Gibson's attorneys, said they were "disheartened with the amount of time he received in this matter." Hall said Gibson is married, has no criminal history and has never violated the law. He said he believes justice could have been served without Gibson being detained.

"It's gonna be very painful for him and his family," Hall said, adding this also will impact Gibson's pension. He said Gibson worked for the county for 20 years.

Hall said Gibson will self-surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons once it determines where Gibson will be housed.

Gibson and former county employee Kevin Gunn were accused of using tax dollars to make unauthorized purchases of generators and other power equipment from retailers in southeast Michigan, which they then sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal profit, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release.

Gunn of West Bloomfield was sentenced to 32 months in prison in November for his role in the scheme. He pleaded guilty in January 2023.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office started an investigation into possible misuse of tax dollars in March 2021 and requested help from the FBI to investigate the actions of Gunn, Gibson, other road division employees and vendors to the county, according to the federal prosecutor's release.

A search warrant secured by the county Prosecutor's Office broke open the case and exposed the embezzlement scheme, per the U.S. Attorney's Office release.

It stated that between January 2019 and August 2021, Gunn solicited county vendors to provide generators and other power equipment they were not authorized to provide under their contracts with the county.

Gunn then instructed vendors to list on their invoices different items they were authorized to sell as part of their county contracts. Roads division employees approved and paid each vendor's invoice with taxpayer funds, federal prosecutors said.

After the fraudulent purchases were verified and approved by roads division employees, Gibson took the equipment, paid Gunn for the items and resold the generators and other items to the public, according to the release.

County vendors sold Wayne County 596 unauthorized generators and other power equipment, including lawnmowers, chainsaws and backpack blowers, according to invoices between Jan. 16, 2019, and Aug. 3, 2021. The purchases were not authorized under any vendor contract with the county nor were they provided to or used by the county.

Federal prosecutors said the total value of the equipment obtained during the scheme was more than $2.3 million.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in the release that citizens are to be served by "public officials who elevate the needs of the public over their own self-interest." County Prosecutor Kym Worthy added the sentence should "serve as a deterrent to prevent any future employees from stealing" from the county, and if someone does there will be "life changing criminal consequences."

