Feds execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's home

Refinery29

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during a visit to Manor Farm in Little Stainton, near Durham, north east England on April 27, 2021. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) As part of their 10-year wedding anniversary celebration, Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their three kids to Manor Farm in Darlington, a town in Northern England. While enjoying the countryside, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a wax-coated, dark green jacket from Seeland with an ivory Brora x Troy London Fair Isle sweater, a lace Sézane blouse, and Penelope Chilvers brown leather boots that have been a staple in her wardrobe since 2004. Stylishly tucked into said boots were one of 2021’s most debated fashion trends: a pair of dark wash skinny jeans. The Duchess has been known to wear skinny jeans for years now, so this look isn’t that surprising, but this is one of the first times we’ve seen her wearing skinny jeans since the TikTok crowd deemed the silhouette “uncool” back in February. Since the call was made, many have, albeit unwillingly in some cases, swapped out their skinny jeans for straight-leg and baggy alternatives. Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during a visit to Manor Farm in Little Stainton, near Durham, north east England on April 27, 2021. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Middleton, though, appears unfazed, prioritizing personal preference over trends. After seeing this look, I can’t help but wonder: Were we too quick to give in and, in turn, give up the denim style? Tucked into her go-to boots and paired with a patterned knit, the royal didn’t look to be wearing “mom jeans” at all. If you’re also now rethinking giving up skinny jeans, shop similar styles, below. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Skinny Jeans Are Out, Baggy Pants Are InIs It Time To Retire Skinny Jeans?What The Death Of Skinny Jeans Means To Fat Women