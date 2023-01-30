Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference at the HHS Humphrey Building, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration estimated Jan. 30, 2023, that it could collect as much as $4.7 billion from insurance companies with newer and tougher penalties for submitting improper charges on the taxpayers’ tab for Medicare Advantage care. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
8
AMANDA SEITZ
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration estimated Monday that it could collect as much as $4.7 billion from insurance companies with newer and tougher penalties for submitting improper charges on the taxpayers' tab for Medicare Advantage care.

Federal watchdogs have been sounding the alarm for years about questionable charges on the government's private version of the Medicare program, with investigators raising the possibility that insurance companies may be bilking taxpayers of billions of dollars every year by claiming members are sicker than they really are to receive inflated payments.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it will begin collecting payments from insurers when an audit turns up that they charged for diagnoses that are not reflected in the patient's medical records. The government has not sought refunds for those payments in over a decade, the agency said.

“Today, we are taking some long overdue steps to move us in the direction of accountability,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday during a phone call with reporters.

The penalties are expected to return $4.7 billion over the next decade, the agency estimated.

The questionable payments are submitted through Medicare Advantage, a booming program that nearly half of the 60 million people enrolled in Medicare sign up for. Medicare Advantage is different from traditional Medicare, with private companies offering plans that are reimbursed by the government for care. The government spent $900 billion last year overall on Medicare.

With the rise in popularity has come growing concern that insurers are ripping off taxpayers by overstating how sick a patient is to unlock higher reimbursements from the government. The HHS Office of the Inspector General raised red flags about $6.7 billion worth of payments for patients whose diagnoses were not supported by medical records in 2017, for example.

Insurers have been gearing up for a fight against the long-awaited final rule, with company leaders raising concerns about the accuracy of the audits. The move will raise insurance rates, warned Matt Eyles, the president of America's Health Insurance Plans, the lobbying arm for health insurance companies.

“Our view remains unchanged: This rule is unlawful and fatally flawed, and it should have been withdrawn instead of finalized," Eyles said.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Senators Demand Fiscal Reforms in Exchange for Raising Debt Ceiling

    In a letter to President Joe Biden, nearly half of the Republicans in the Senate declared they any effort to increase the debt ceiling must include structural reforms in federal spending. “We, the undersigned members of the Senate Republican Conference, write to express our outright opposition to a debt-ceiling hike without real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending and brings fiscal sanity back to Washington,” the lawmakers said. Led by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, the two dozen si

  • How soon will it be until the world reaches 'peak oil'?

    Oil giant BP released a report Monday predicting that the world sharply reduce its reliance on the company's signature product, oil and gas, over the next 25 years as countries hastened their transition to renewable sources of energy so as to combat climate change.

  • Michigan basketball loses to Penn State, 83-61: Game thread replay

    Michigan Wolverines game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Penn State Nittany Lions

  • ‘A grave injustice’: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls for Missouri execution to be halted

    Leonard Taylor says he was halfway across the country when his girlfriend and her three young children were killed. His innocence claims are under review as a Feb. 7 execution date looms.

  • Op-Ed: What finally sunk me on the Memphis videos? Five Black officers' embrace of racist depravity

    Endemic racism, nurtured by white people, is the culprit in Memphis, but that doesn't alleviate the anguish of seeing Black officers devalue their own without remorse.

  • Ben Crump: 'We have to have [police] reform on the national level'

    Tyre Nichols' family attorney discusses police reform in America on "The View" and Nichols' mother shares how she wants her son remembered.

  • Germany's Thyssenkrupp says Europe must match U.S. climate package

    German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Monday joined peers in saying that European industry was under threat should the continent fail to come up with a scheme similar to the U.S. climate package to boost local companies. "The common task of policymakers, business and society must ... be to ensure that the green transformation succeeds without deindustrialization," Chief Executive Martina Merz said in a prepared speech published ahead of the group's annual general meeting on Friday. She said that was particularly the case for Germany with its industrial base, including steel, cement and chemicals makers, that have all suffered from higher energy costs, driving inflation at a time when they need to decarbonise production.

  • Gautam Adani is tumbling down the ranking of the world's richest people, and he's already lost $28 billion in the first month of 2023

    Adani saw his biggest wealth wipeout ever after a short-seller report containing allegations of market manipulation and fraud was published last week.

  • Whooping cough outbreak declared in Alberta — symptoms and prevention explained

    Amidst COVID-19, RSV, the flu and the common cold, there's another condition on the rise — whooping cough.

  • Three Memphis Fire Department personnel fired for not providing aid to Tyre Nichols

    The two emergency medical technicians and driver were initially called to provide medical aid for Nichols being pepper sprayed.

  • Trump, Meadows-backed ex-WNC House candidate, to plead guilty to illegal political cash

    A former Western North Carolina House candidate backed by Donald Trump and Mark Meadows will plead guilty to accepting illegal campaign money.

  • With tiny EV, City Transformer takes aim at Europe's urban markets

    Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told Reuters the company, which has so far raised $20 million, has selected a factory in Western Europe where it will have initial annual production of 15,000 vehicles, but cannot disclose its location yet. The additional funds the startup is raising should help speed up series production, Formoza added.

  • ‘It was heart wrenching ‘: Cobb County law officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating

    They experienced similar emotions as they watched the body cam footage

  • Smuggler tells US jury he paid off ex-Mexico security chief

    Describing meetings at a car wash and a smuggler's country house, a onetime drug trafficker testified Monday that he paid a former cabinet-level Mexican security official millions of dollars for help that included U.S. government information about a huge cocaine shipment in Mexico. Óscar Nava Valencia, known as “El Lobo,” said the payments to former security secretary Genaro García Luna also were intended to assure protection at a time when a schism in the notorious Sinaloa cartel was heading toward a drug-world war. García Luna and a high-ranking police official “said they were going to stand with us,” Nava Valencia told jurors at García Luna's U.S. federal drug trafficking trial.

  • NATO's chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

    SEOUL (Reuters) -NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict following Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg was speaking in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will also include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China. Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but urged it to do more, adding there is an "urgent need" for ammunition.

  • China urges McCarthy not to visit Taiwan

    China is warning House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) against visiting Taiwan after reports that the GOP leader is planning a trip later this year to the island, which is a flashpoint in the rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. “We urge certain individuals in the U.S. to earnestly abide by the one-China principle,” Foreign Ministry…

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Fall as Market Braces for More Fed Rate Hikes

    BTC and ETH followed U.S. stocks today for losses of 5% and 6% on the day, respectively.

  • Wallace says that Shoigu lied to him before invading Ukraine

    Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, has said that on 11 February, at a meeting with a Russian counterpart in Moscow, he received false assurances from Sergei Shoigu that Russia was not going to attack Ukraine.

  • Ukraine says Poland sending ‘positive signals’ about providing F-16 fighter jets

    A top Ukrainian official on Monday said Poland is sending “positive signals” about sending F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv as the next big debate over Western security assistance for Ukraine heats up. Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, wrote on Telegram that Poland is ready to “pass them on to us in coordination…

  • Memphis' SCORPION unit lacked training, former police say

    A former Memphis officer said the unit's training consisted of PowerPoint presentations, one day of suspect apprehension training and one day at the firing range.