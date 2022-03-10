Feds file new indictment against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, accusing her of lying about living in Florida

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a superseding indictment against Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Thursday afternoon with new details about Mosby’s alleged fraud.

Mosby is charged with two counts of making false statements on a loan application and two counts of perjury after federal prosecutors claim she lied on loan applications and illegally took money from her state retirement account to purchase two Florida homes. Mosby has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to stand trial in early May.

“I wanted the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I’ve done nothing wrong,” Mosby said last month. “Don’t be fooled. We are now five months from my next election, and this indictment is merely a political ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me.”

The new indictment does not bring any additional charges against Mosby but does expand on the details leading prosecutors to charge her with fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it would not comment further on the case.

In December 2020, Mosby, Baltimore’s top prosecutor and an elected official, wrote a letter to her mortgage company claiming she had been living in Florida, working remotely for the past 70 days and was looking to purchase a second vacation home in the state, according to court filings. Prosecutors say that claim is false.

Prosecutors also claim Mosby submitted a fraudulent gift letter to United Wholesale Mortgage in February 2021, claiming her husband Nick, the Baltimore City Council president, had gifted her $5,000 to make the necessary down payment on the vacation property she was hoping to purchase in the Florida Keys.

Marilyn Mosby’s attorney and Nick Mosby did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday evening. Nick Mosby has not been charged.

Marilyn Mosby, according to the indictment, actually wired her husband $5,000 who then wired that money into his savings before transferring it back his checking account. Prosecutors claim Nick Mosby then wired the money to an escrow agent, making it appear like it was a gift.

Prosecutors say Marilyn Mosby could have waited for another paycheck to get the necessary funds, but opted not to in order to lock-in a lower interest rate on the new mortgage.

Marilyn Mosby has dismissed the case against her as politically motivated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.

This article will be updated.