Feds fine Wells Fargo $250 million for ‘unsafe or unsound’ home lending practices

Wells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for unsafe or unsound practices in the bank’s home lending business, according to the bank and the agency Thursday.

The OCC imposed the penalty on the bank for engaging in “unsafe or unsound practice(s) related to material deficiencies regarding the bank’s loss mitigation activities” and violations of a 2018 consent order issued by the agency, according to OCC documents.

The 2018 order required the bank to take a variety of actions to account for deficiencies in its risk management program, including creating a new risk management plan and forming an independent committee to evaluate its progress.

The OCC also issued a cease and desist order against Wells Fargo on Thursday. The order restricts the bank from acquiring certain third-party residential mortgage servicing and requires the bank to ensure that borrowers are not transferred out of the bank’s loan portfolio until remediation is provided, according to an OCC press release.

The OCC said it issued the order based on the bank’s failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program.

“Building an appropriate risk and control infrastructure has been and remains Wells Fargo’s top priority,” Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s CEO, said in a statement. “The OCC’s actions today point to work we must continue to do to address significant, longstanding deficiencies.”

This is a developing story