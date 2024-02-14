The feds fined GCU $37.7M. A conservative think tank is now suing the Department of Education

A conservative Phoenix-based think tank is suing the U.S. Department of Education over a multi-million dollar fine levied against Grand Canyon University last October.

The lawsuit from The Goldwater Institute is the latest development in a back-and-forth between the federal government and the private, Christian university. It comes after the Department of Education fined the school $37.7 million for what it says were deceptive marketing practices of its doctoral programs. The Goldwater Institute says it wants access to communication between government officials that it says will shine a light on the federal investigation and subsequent fine.

Representatives with the Department of Education told The Arizona Republic that the federal agency does not comment on pending litigation.

The institute said it filed a public records request last December for documents it says were “meaningfully informative to the public on matters of public concern and involving the activities of the federal government.” The request seeks communication between specific officials about the department's investigation, asking for records as far back as 2021.

An aerial view of Grand Canyon University.

In their complaint Wednesday, the Goldwater Institute claims the department is in violation of the Freedom of Information Act.

The Department of Education responded to the Goldwater Institute a day after its request was filed, writing that the average request processing time for the department was around 185 business days, or about eight months. Around a week later, the department said it had found roughly 7,000 documents that aligned with the request resulting in an estimated $2,100 in fees. Those fees were later dropped.

Last month, the institute sent a notification to the federal agency asking how, and if, they plan to respond to the request, which the Goldwater Institute says is required within 20 business days of the initial request by law. The department said due to the high volume of records requested, they could not give an estimated date for when the request could be completed at that time.

The school previously promised to appeal the record-breaking fine originally levied by the department and was later hit with a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission over similar concerns. In the December lawsuit, the FTC contended GCU misrepresented itself as a nonprofit organization and misled potential doctoral students and the costs associated with the degrees.

GCU President Brian Mueller has frequently disputed the claims, describing the dispute as “government overreach," and said the school was being targeted for its religious affiliation. This stance was maintained in a university statement last December saying the claims were "unsubstantiated," and that the university denies all of the allegations of deception.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goldwater Institute sues Department of Education over $37.7M GCU fine