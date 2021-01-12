Feds get first indictments in cases related to Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have obtained their first indictments in connection with the siege of the Capitol last week by demonstrators supporting President Donald Trump.

A grand jury indicted at least two men Monday in cases related to the violent events of Jan. 6.

Mark Leffingwell, 51, of Seattle, was charged with a felony violation of the Federal Anti-Riot Act, a law passed by Congress in 1968 that made it a federal crime to interfere with law enforcement in the midst of a civil disorder.

Leffingwell is also charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and four other charges.

The indictment specifically ties Leffingwell’s conduct to the election-related proceedings underway at the time of the assault, accusing him of obstructing “the certification of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election by a joint session of Congress.”

The anti-riot charge is a notable one because federal prosecutors wielded the same charge against protesters who allegedly committed acts of violence and property destruction during protests last year related to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Lonnie Coffman, 70, was indicted on a federal felony charge of possession of an unregistered weapon for having 11 Molotov cocktails in his possession when he was arrested last Wednesday at a hotel near the Capitol. Coffman was also charged with16 violations of the Washington, D.C., city code. He was not charged with any crime involving direct participation in the Capitol unrest.

Coffman remains in custody, but Leffingwell was released Friday by a federal magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., and allowed to return home. Coffman was put under a curfew, but is permitted to work.

The indictments, returned Monday by a grand jury sitting in Washington and made public Tuesday, will avoid the need for prosecutors to present evidence in court in the coming days to support the initial charges against the defendants.

Prosecutors have brought at least 55 criminal cases in connection with the Capitol Hill violence last Wednesday that left five people dead, terrorized lawmakers and staff, left offices ransacked and delayed the certification of the presidential election by several hours.