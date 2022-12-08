A Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge on a uniform.

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who worked in Blue Ash for more than a decade was indicted Thursday on charges he coerced sex from at least two women under his supervision, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio reported.

Andrew Golobic, 51, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati with violating the rights of two women by sexually assaulting them, sex trafficking and witness tampering.

According to the indictment, Golobic worked in the Alternative to Detention Program, which allows certain low-risk asylum seekers and immigrants to remain in the community while their cases are processed.

Prosecutors said Golobic had control over how much freedom the immigrants could have by changing how often they needed to report to immigration and changing their level of supervision.

The indictment states Golobric pushed a woman into a "commercial sex act," and sexually assaulted the same woman. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a second woman.

Investigators said Golobic also attempted to influence a witness who had reported his behavior to ICE and deleted things from his phone when he learned his conduct had been reported.

When one of the victims got her passport back, Golobic tried to convince one of his co-workers they had given it to her when he was the one who had done it, the indictment states.

Golobic appeared in court on Thursday. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to life in prison. The Enquirer was unable to contact an attorney for Golobric as court documents do not have one listed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Feds: Former ICE agent coerced sex from immigrants under his supervision