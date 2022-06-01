Feds: Former Malden firefighter to plead guilty to drug dealing charges

A former Malden firefighter will plead guilty to charges related to dealing drugs to others in the fire department, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Federal prosecutors say he has agreed to enter a guilty plea June 23.

According to the charging document, the drugs included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall.

The Malden fire chief did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Eisnor faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney.

