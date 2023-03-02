Feds found bomb-making components in Highland Park massacre suspect’s home, unsealed warrant shows

A federal search warrant unsealed Thursday shows agents found “bomb-making materials” in the apartment of Highland Park massacre suspect Robert Crimo III, including a remote initiator, jugs with ammunition and boxes of Tannerite, a commercial component used for exploding targets.

The warrant, filed in U.S. District Court just days after the Fourth of July parade attack that killed seven people, stated agents also found electrical components, a timer and electric matches in a bedroom at Crimo’s home.

Crimo allegedly told agents the explosive devices were “too heavy to carry to the parade, but he considered using them if the opportunity arose,” according to an affidavit from an FBI agent attached to the warrant.

Later in the interviews, Crimo allegedly told investigators the bomb components “could have been used for an incident, it could have been used but it wasn’t,” according to the affidavit.

“It could have been planted if it worked, in theory it could have been planted ... somewhere where it could cause harm,” the affidavit quoted Crimo as saying. “If it worked, I might have planted it early, or I might have just sat down, left the bag there, and walked away.”

Crimo, 22, is accused of opening fire on the assembled crowd on July 4, 2022, with an assault rifle from the roof of a downtown store. He was taken into custody later that day and is facing seven murder charges among more than 100 felony counts.

No federal charges have been filed in the case.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., was charged with reckless conduct in connection with his son’s case. Lake County authorities allege it was reckless for the father to vouch for his then-underaged son in 2019 on state forms that allowed the son to purchase guns.

This is a developing story. Check back for details