Feds say they found child porn on worker’s phone after he brought it into secure building

A Springfield man was arrested and charged in federal court this week after prosecutors say child pornography was found on his phone.

Shaun Walker, 39 of Springfield, was charged with one count of distributing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography after dozens of explicit images and videos of underage girls were found on his phone when he brought it into a secure area of a government building in Kansas City, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

According to court documents, Walker, a now-former employee of Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technology – one of the biggest engineering companies in the country which holds a contract with the Nuclear National Security Administration – was visiting the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Security Campus in Kansas City when he entered an “inner secure area” with his personal phone, a violation of the government’s security policy which forbids personal phones from being in the Inner Secure Area “for longer than 15 minutes or more than 5 feet from secure area access point while powered on.”

Walker self-reported the violation and voluntarily gave up his phone for review. When security personnel began looking through Walker’s phone to determine if there was any classified material, they instead found dozens of images and videos of child pornography, according to court documents.

Walker’s phone was seized and sent for a full forensic exam. Once a search warrant was obtained and investigators could go through Walker’s phone more thoroughly they allegedly found an encrypted folder with images and videos of a young girl who is known to Walker.

Court documents say other sub-folders on Walker's phone were labeled with names and ages and contained dozens of explicit images and videos of girls as young as infants and as old as 14.

Also recovered during the search of Walker’s phone, according to documents, were hundreds of WhatsApp chats in which Walker asked for photos and videos of underage girls. Prosecutors say Walker's WhatsApp activity is the basis for the receiving and distributing child porn charges.

Walker was arrested and is being held in jail as his case moves forward. Walker's attorney could not be reached for comment by press time.

A spokesperson for Honeywell said the company is aware of Walker's arrest.

"Honeywell FM&T is aware of the release issued today by the Western District of Missouri's U.S. Attorney's Office pertaining to a former employee," a statement from the company said. "We will continue to cooperate with authorities."

