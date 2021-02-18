Feds: Gloversville man in Friday incident had pipe bombs, left suicide note
Feb. 18—GLOVERSVILLE — A Gloversville man who was the focus of a Friday incident at his McLaren Street residence had pipe bombs there and left a note for family described as a suicide note, federal officials said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Michael D. Darling, 41, of 14 McLaren St. was arrested in the incident and charged with one federal count of possession of an unregistered destructive device. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday and is due back for a detention hearing Thursday, records show. He remains held.
The incident began Friday at Darling's residence, after Darling's girlfriend discovered a suicide note left by Darling and requested police check on him, according to an affidavit accompanying the charge in federal court. Darling left statements leading family to believe he was preparing to harm himself, the affidavit read.
Police then arrived at his address and soon entered the residence with the help of Darling's girlfriend, who had a key.
Then, while searching for Darling, officers "observed what appeared to be pipe bombs in plain view," the affidavit reads.
The officers then backed out of the residence and applied for and received a search warrant, the affidavit reads.
Police, in a release Friday, described the situation as the officers discovering "suspicious items they were not equipped to address." Police responded by evacuating residents from the immediate area and called for additional resources. The police release then did not describe the situation further.
The search warrant in-hand, members of the state police Bomb Disposal Unit and the Gloversville Police Department went in and recovered six full pipe bombs with enclosed caps on both sides with holes drilled for fuses. X-rays showed them to contain what appeared to be propellant powder and BBs, the affidavit reads.
They also recovered additional powder, BBs and unused lengths of fuse, the affidavit reads.
The ATF agent wrote that the devices were in or could readily have been put into operating condition.
Federal court records indicated Darling was in custody, but did not say where or how he was arrested.
Gloversville Police on Sunday indicated a return to the address to assist in the ongoing investigation. That return did not result in a need for evacuations, but McLaren and McKinley streets in the area were closed for a time.
The agent also listed Darling with a previous felony conviction from 2009 out of Fulton County for third-degree burglary, where he received 1.3 to 4 years in prison, the affidavit reads.