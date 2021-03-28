Feds: Guilderland man given 25 years in child sexual exploitation case

Mar. 28—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

ALBANY — A Guilderlan man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison in a child sexual exploitation case, federal prosecutors said.

Blake Spears, 40, of Guilderland, admitted in federal court earlier that he used a phone to video-record himself committing a sex act over a sleeping child and then to distributing child sexual exploitation videos related to other children, federal prosecutors said.

District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino imposed the sentence and found Spears to be a repeat and dangerous sex offender and that he had repeatedly exploited a minor. The judge also imposed a 20-year term of supervised release and ordered Spears to pay $8,000 in restitution to individuals whose abuse was depicted in images that he possessed, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes the Colonie Police Department and the state police.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

