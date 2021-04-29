Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;A booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Derek Chauvin, who was convicted the previous day of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

A booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Derek Chauvin, who was convicted the previous day of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd

(AP)

Justice Department officials had prepared a secret “contingency plan” to arrest former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on federal police brutality charges if a jury found him not guilty of the murder of George Floyd, according to a new report.

Sources familiar with planning discussions told the Star Tribune that if Chauvin had been acquitted on all charges, or if a mistrial had been declared, he would have been arrested at the courthouse.

The Minnesota US Attorney’s Office would have reportedly hit Chauvin with a criminal complaint, arrested him immediately, and then asked a grand jury for an indictment, according to the anonymous sources.

However, Chauvin was in fact found guilty on all three counts of murder and manslaughter and the former Minneapolis police officer was immediately taken into custody and transferred to a max-security prison to await sentencing.

According to the Star Tribune, federal officials spent months gathering evidence against Chauvin and are planning to ask a grand jury to indict him and the other three ex-officers involved in Floyd’s killing on civil rights violations.

The three other police officers, Tou Thao, 35; Thomas Lane, 38; and J Alexander Kueng, 27, were present when Floyd died following his arrest in the city last year. The officers all face charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin.

TheStar Tribune said that prosecutors also want to indict Chauvin on charges relating to a 2017 incident when the officer was said to have pinned a 14-year-old Black boy to the ground with his knee for 17 minutes.

Prosecutors wanted to use the past case as evidence in the Floyd case but the plan was ultimately rejected. Chauvin’s defence attorney, Eric Nelson, argued that the force used was in keeping with the department’s then-policy on dealing with uncooperative suspects.

The other three ex-officers would be charged only in connection with Floyd’s murder. The federal case will be prosecuted by Justice Department attorneys in Minnesota and Washington, DC, the Star Tribune reported.

The Minnesota US Attorney’s Office and the US Department of Justice declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

Read More

Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

New York City to reopen to ‘full strength’ on 1 July, mayor announces

UN-led informal Cyprus talks stall, new round planned

Recommended Stories

  • Chadian rebels claim they have shot down military helicopter

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Rebels seeking to overthrow Chad's new transitional government claimed Thursday to have shot down a military helicopter, while the junta in power warned political opponents not to renew protests after violent demonstrations earlier in the week left at least six people dead. The Chadian government has said that the rebels blamed for killing President Idriss Deby Itno last week have retreated across the border to neighboring Niger. Its fighters have threatened to attack the capital, N'Djamena, in a bid to overthrow the new government now led by Mahamat Idriss Deby, son of the slain president.

  • Kamala Harris says ‘America not a racist country’ in first interview after joint address

    But vice president says US must ‘speak truth’ about racism in America

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Trumpists’ New Capitol Riot Defense: Blame Maxine Waters

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIn Donald Trump’s political, media, and legal orbits, the former president and his Republican allies are coalescing around a new argument to fend off allegations that Trump incited the bloody Jan. 6 riot: Maxine Waters did it, too.Since leaving office early this year, the ex-president—who soldiers on as the effective leader of the Republican Party—has been served with lawsuit after lawsuit over his role in instigating the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol. That riot led to Trump becoming the first president in American history to be impeached twice. But in numerous GOP circles still willing to defend him, Trump’s hands are, of course, clean—even though Waters’ aren’t. Or so they argue.Waters, a 16-term Democratic congresswoman from California, ginned up a wave of conservative outrage when she urged protesters this month to “get more confrontational” in the event that a Minneapolis jury acquitted former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.Almost immediately after her comment started making waves on right-wing media, the former president—now ensconced at his private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago—took notice.Trump began rhetorically asking why he was getting so much criticism and inundated with lawsuits, when what Waters did was, in his apparent estimation, much worse, according to two people familiar with his private musings. Naturally, the ex-president wanted this to be made a prominent plank of political, legal, and messaging pushback against the sustained allegations that he’d incited a deadly riot, the sources recounted.Reached on Tuesday evening, Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, declined to comment.Whether proponents of this argument have recently heard from Trump directly or not, the retort has indeed gained plenty of steam among conservative and MAGA luminaries. The argument, however, has not impressed everyone.“It’s a political argument, not a legal one,” Ken White, a First Amendment attorney and former federal prosecutor, said on Tuesday. “There’s no legal doctrine to quote. There’s no ‘You Did Something Like It, And Therefore It’s Fine’ doctrine that I’m aware of.”White continued that it was something a lawyer might use to attack Waters’ credibility as a witness or a plaintiff. “But the fact that one of the plaintiffs did something similar, and leaving aside whether it actually was similar, isn’t a legal defense, or something that would be a barrier to them moving forward with the lawsuit,” he continued. “It’s spin. It’s a truculent, crowd-pleasing argument.”During a protest at Brooklyn Center in Minnesota earlier this month, Waters declared that activists needed to stay on the street. “We’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she said.The comments followed days of protests and unrest in the city and dozens of arrests on riot-related charges after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, in what law enforcement there claimed was an “accidental” shooting.Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the Chauvin trial, called Waters’ comments “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function” and even suggested that the remarks could be grounds for an appeal.But the attempt to excuse Trump’s behavior with comments from Maxine Waters is nothing new. During Trump’s impeachment trial in February 2021, Republicans used clips of Waters objecting to the 2016 Electoral College results and pledging to impeach Trump shortly after his election as evidence that Trump’s rhetoric on and before Jan. 6 was old hat. (Republicans ignored the key difference that Waters’ recent comments didn’t precipitate a riot.)More recently, Jonathan Turley—a George Washington University law professor close to Trumpworld—wrote an opinion piece for Fox News predicting that Waters comments “could well be cited in the ongoing litigation over the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.” Last week, Fox News primetime host and on-and-off Trump adviser Tucker Carlson asked whether Maxine Waters was “guilty of greater incitement than Donald Trump?”“Well, of course!” Carlson answered, to his own question. “But that's not the point. People like Maxine Waters don't care if you point out that they're hypocrites.”House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) also linked Waters' comments to the allegations that Trump incited the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. "President Trump used the words ‘peaceful’ when he talked about the statements that he made. I haven’t heard Maxine saying anything about peacefully protesting," Scalise said.Former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted that Waters “did exactly what Donald J. Trump did not do” and accused Waters of making a “deliberate call for violence and a direct threat to the jury, if she and the mob do not approve the verdict.”And the Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has similarly tried to capitalize on Waters’ comments. He recently introduced a censure resolution against the California Democrat, which the House swiftly voted down on partisan lines. And in an interview with Punchbowl News this week, he warned that Democrats were going to have to run in new districts next year and “explain why they're condoning the language of Maxine Waters.”In February, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sued the former president, alleging that Trump’s rhetoric about the election amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. In court filings, Thompson’s attorneys allege that Trump and Giuliani knowingly incited the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol and disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s electoral college victory.Waters signed onto the NAACP-filed suit from Thompson as a plaintiff, along with nine additional Democratic House members in early April. And in an amended complaint filed in the case, the California Democrat revealed she was forced to barricade herself in her office on Jan. 6.“Since the riot, Rep. Waters has had increased worries about her safety, and has felt compelled to increase the amount of security personnel with whom she travels to and from her home,” the complaint said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China launches key module of space station planned for 2022

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported. The module, named "Tianhe", or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan. Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).

  • EU study: GMO laws needs overhaul; environmentalists protest

    A new European Union study finds that the two decade-old legislation on genetically modified organisms should be revamped, a process environmentalists claim will open the door to a new generation of bioengineered crops being allowed into the EU market without proper checks. The study is a first step by the 27-nation EU to assess the latest technologies in crop production, and the European Commission said it found that “the current 2001 GMO legislation is not for purpose” to address many issues in the future. GMOs have divided the EU for a generation, pitting those claiming that new sorts of “Frankenfood” would irreversibly damage health and nature against those who said that revolutionary techniques were the only way to feed an ever-growing global population.

  • One Broward senator replaces the other in late-session revolt by Democrats

    Democratic senators voted to replace their leader in a rare late-session revolt on Wednesday.

  • Defendants in Ahmaud Arbery killing charged with federal hate crimes

    The three men charged in the killing of the Black man as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood already face state murder charges.

  • George Floyd may get posthumous pardon for Houston drug charge

    Mr Floyd’s 2004 drug charge in Houston was based on the “lone word” of a “police officer we could no longer trust,” local officials said

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • Chipotle is thanking health care workers with a free burrito — here’s how to get one

    People are also invited to thank medical workers on a virtual thank you wall Chipotle created.

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • Trump says probe of his ex-attorney Giuliani 'very unfair'

    Federal prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani for nearly 1-1/2 years, including a 2019 grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters for his financial records as part of an inquiry into possible money laundering, wire fraud, campaign finance violations, making false statements and obstruction of justice, in addition to foreign agent allegations. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, once led the Southern District of New York now investigating his Ukrainian business dealings while serving as Trump's attorney. "It’s very, very unfair," Trump, a Republican, told Fox Business Network in an telephone interview.

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • 12 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans

    From actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure, here's a list of actors and celebrities who are vocal Republicans.

  • Saudi Crown Prince offers rare olive branch to Iran after years of hostility

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman struck an unusually conciliatory tone with regional rival Iran in a rare interview where he said the kingdom was working to resolve its differences with Tehran. “All [that] we ask for is to have a good and distinguished relationship with Iran. We do not want the situation with Iran to be difficult. On the contrary, we want it to prosper and grow,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in footage broadcast on Saudi TV on Tuesday evening. The prince’s proffered olive branch contrasted starkly with his previous public remarks on Iran, a long-standing rival engaged in proxy warfare with Saudi Arabia for regional dominance across the Middle East. In 2018 the Crown Prince told The Atlantic that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made Nazi dictator Adolf Hilter “look good”. “They are both evil guys. He is the Hitler of the Middle East,” he said, adding that the “The Iranian revolution [created] a regime based on an ideology of pure evil.”

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • One deputy dead, another wounded in North Carolina standoff

    Sgt. Chris Ward died after he was taken to a hospital. The condition of the other deputy was not immediately clear.

  • Navalny "a horrible skeleton" in court appearance after hunger strike

    The Russian opposition leader told a Moscow court via video link from prison that he'd dropped down to around his 7th-grade weight.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president