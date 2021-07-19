Feds: Halfmoon man admits to attempted coercion of minor

Jul. 19—ALBANY — A Halfmoon man admitted Monday to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, federal prosecutors said.

Kevin J. Nugent, 43, of Halfmoon, admitted that in August 2019 he exchanged multiple sexually explicit messages via an online social networking application with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old child, in an attempt to coerce and entice the child into having sex with him, prosecutors said.

Nugent then admitted that on Aug. 27, 2019, he traveled to Albany County in order to meet with the child. He was arrested after he arrived and has been in custody since then, prosecutors said.

Nugent is to be sentenced in November. He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet J. O'Hanlon as part of Project Safe Childhood.

