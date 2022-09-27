Fed's Harker says housing shortage a key inflation driver

FILE PHOTO: Fed officials: no call yet on 50 vs 75 bps rate hike next month
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that a shortage of housing in the U.S. is a key driver of the nation's historic surge in inflation pressures.

"Since the Great Recession, the United States has not built enough housing to keep price growth relatively modest," Harker said in an essay published on the bank's website. This shortage of homes "is a major driver of the far-too-high inflation plaguing our country."

Harker said "inflation is far too high across most goods and services in our economy," and added the Fed "is working to stabilize inflation and put the economy on a firmer footing for the long haul."

Harker is not currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • L'Oreal to face lawsuit over wrinkle-smoothing collagen claims

    L'Oreal SA on Tuesday failed to persuade a U.S. judge in Manhattan to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the company of defrauding shoppers by suggesting that two topical collagen products help smooth wrinkles. The plaintiffs Rocio Lopez and Rachel Lumbra sued in August 2021, claiming that L'Oreal violated New York and California consumer protection laws by deceiving them into overpaying for its Collagen Moisture Filler Day/Night Cream and its Fragrance-Free Collagen Moisture Filler Daily Moisturizer. According to the complaint, topically applied collagen is too large to be absorbed by the epidermis, the uppermost layer of skin, making the products incapable of helping "smooth wrinkles" and "restore skin's cushion" as the labels suggest.

  • Tesla lawyers to question Elon Musk ahead of trial: CBS News Flash Sept. 26, 2022

    Elon Musk will answer questions from Tesla lawyers this week ahead of a trial that could determine whether the Tesla CEO has to go ahead with his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Tokyo to attend a memorial service for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and superstar Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

  • McMaster touts 'common sense' leadership at event in Greer. Timmons predicts GOP House win.

    Incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told Republicans in Greer Monday he has the experience and discipline to deserve a second full term.

  • Beach wheelchair helps young boy finally enjoy the seaside

    This child with cerebral palsy is experiencing beach waves for the first time, thanks to this innovative wheelchair.

  • Disney Cruise Line drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement

    Disney Cruise Line will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the majority of its ships next month.

  • Home Prices Start to Slip as Mortgage Rates Soar

    The Case-Shiller Home Price Index slid 0.3% in July from June, the largest monthly decline since November 2014.

  • Realty Income Off for 6th Week as Yield Swells; Here's the Chart

    Realty Income is working on its seventh consecutive weekly decline as the dividend yield nears 5%. Here's the chart.

  • Oil Halts Two-Day Slide on Report of Russia Pushing for Oil Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after a report that Russia will advocate for OPEC+ nations to cut production, heightening supply concerns as deadlines to implement Russian fuel bans approach. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Longer Lifespan in StudyStocks, Commodities Drop; U

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Longer Lifes

  • Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'

    Hundreds of thousands of Cubans are left without power as the category three storm hits the island.

  • S&P 500 renews slide, hits near two-year low

    The S&P 500 .SPX fell to its lowest level in almost two years on Tuesday on worries about super aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, trading under its old 2022 low from June and leaving investors appraising how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing. After the benchmark index fell more than 20% from its early January high to a low on June 16, which confirmed that the retreat was indeed a bear market, the S&P then rallied into mid-August before running out of gas. MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: The S&P 500 lost 22.25 points, or 0.61%, to stand at 3,632.79.

  • Options activity hints U.S. stock market has not reached bottom- Barclays

    Options trading activity does not yet hint at a bottom in U.S. stocks, Barclays derivatives strategists said on Tuesday, rebutting speculation among some investors that a record surge in put option trading volumes suggested the market may be nearing a reversal. With the S&P 500 marking a fresh bear market low on Tuesday, down 24% for the year, traders and investors are searching for clues as to when the market may bottom out. Trading in put contracts - typically used to protect against market losses - has surged, with a record 33.93 million put contracts changing hands on Friday alone.

  • Tesla set to close out third quarter with high delivery volume

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla’s push to close out its third quarter with a high delivery volume.

  • Many Hispanics are missing out on this key wealth-building tool

    Only 42% of Hispanics have a life insurance policy, below the U.S. average of 50%, according LIMRA and Life Happens.

  • Kinder Morgan sells equity interest in Elba Island LNG project for $565M

    The LNG facility near Savannah, Georgia, includes 10 liquefaction units capable of producing around 2.5 million tonnes per year of LNG.

  • Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now

    The former U.S. treasury secretary shares his outlook on the economy.

  • U.S. new home sales unexpectedly rise in August

    New home sales surged 28.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. July's sales pace was revised higher to 532,000 units from the previously reported 511,000 units. The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening, marked by oversized interest rate increases, has weakened the housing market.

  • U.K. could trigger a global crisis as pound collapses while bond yields soar, Larry Summers says

    “I am surprised that we have heard nothing from the IMF,” about the prospect of a crisis in a global reserve currency, says Larry Summers.

  • Stocks Fluctuate as Sentiment Remains Bruised: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to grip global financial markets as US stocks attempted to rebound from a crushing five-day rout sparked by harsh central bank tightening programs. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Longer Lifespan in StudyStocks, Commodities Drop; US T

  • John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos

    Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.