Feds indict 35 in fentanyl ring

Jan. 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An alleged 35-member organization is accused of smuggling hundreds of pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico inside shipping containers and other products.

Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza, 53, and his son, Marcos Monarrez Jr., 23, were named as the ringleaders in an organization that allegedly imported millions of fentanyl pills, hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and dozens of kilograms of cocaine for distribution in cities spanning from Seattle, Washington, and Cleveland, Ohio, to New Kensington, Allegheny County, between 2021 and June 2023, U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said.

The Arizona pair are charged with violating the "Kingpin" statute, utilizing co-conspirators in Mexico and across the U.S. to distribute their drugs, according to a federal indictment unsealed in Johnstown this week.

The lengthy indictment did not accuse any of the 35 defendants of operating in the Johnstown area.

But Monarrez Jr. ended up being held in Cambria County Prison during the course of the Western District investigation.

Documents show he was previously arrested in March 2023 in a multi-state "street gang" bust dubbed Operation Lake Effect that brought drugs from Mexico to Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

And Olshan said authorities discovered he continued efforts to operate the drug ring while behind bars in Cambria County.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said there are times local investigators partner in broad investigations that span multiple states — and that doesn't always mean a cache of local drugs are the focus.

Local investigators might be assisting federal agents with surveillance, providing information about local individuals who might have ties to an investigation or listening in on a wire tap, he said.

"The only way investigations this size get accomplished is through cooperation," Neugebauer said.

Neugebauer's office, the Upper Yoder Township Police Department and Cambria Township Police Department were among nearly a dozen Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies that assisted in an investigation that spanned seven states, Department of Justice officials said.

Westmoreland and Indiana county detectives were also involved, a Johnstown-based federal grand jury indicated.

Olshan described the organization as violent at times.

In Tuesday's indictment, authorities said he and his father paid a Mexico-based supplier, Humberto Arredondo- Soto, AK-47s and other military-grade firearms, U.S. currency, handguns and vehicles.

Two men, James "Baby" Pinkston and Donnell "Teenager" Collins, were charged with distributing the drugs in western Pennsylvania, and a quantify of drugs and more than 15 vehicles were seized from their Arnold, Westmoreland County, residence, the indictment showed.

"Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza and his son Marcos Monarrez Jr., along with their many co-conspirators, allegedly operated a violent drug trafficking operation that smuggled massive quantities of deadly drugs from Mexico ... for distribution on the streets of our communities in the Western District of Pennsylvania, as well as many other communities throughout the country," Olshan said.

Eight people are accused of laundering money for the organization, which relied on couriers to bring proceeds back into Mexico.

If convicted, some members of the group could face life in prison for the crimes, plus decades for money laundering charges, the Department of Justice wrote.