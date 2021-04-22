Feds indict alleged drug kingpin linked to cocaine submarine, Grosse Pointe Park man

Robert Snell, The Detroit News
·2 min read

Apr. 21—DETROIT — An Albanian man accused of heading an international drug ring and teaming with a prominent Grosse Pointe Park CEO to build a submarine to transport cocaine across the Atlantic Ocean was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

Ylli Didani, 43, was indicted on a drug conspiracy charge three weeks after The Detroit News linked him to the late Marty Tibbitts, CEO of Harper Woods-based Clementine Live Answering Service. Before Tibbitts' death in a plane crash in July 2018, he and Didani were building a submarine designed to store cocaine and attach itself via magnets to the hull of cargo ships crisscrossing the Atlantic Ocean, according to unsealed court records and sources familiar with the investigation.

"This is a very significant and important prosecution of a large scale, well-organized drug trafficking organization involved in the distribution of thousands of kilograms of cocaine worth tens of millions of dollars, across multiple continents," Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in a statement.

Tibbitts was portrayed as the drug ring's financier, allegedly bankrolling the purchase of cocaine in South America for distribution in Metro Detroit and beyond.

The alleged drug ring devised innovative plans to avoid law enforcement by using a submarine they called "The Torpedo."

The torpedo was designed to attach itself to the bottom of cargo ships via magnets. By utilizing an underwater modem, the torpedo would communicate with a remote operator who could track the drone's location via an onboard GPS device.

"The drone was intended to be remotely operated and could release from the vessel at the request of the operator and would send up a GPS location beacon to identify its current location," according to an affidavit written by a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer.

The drug ring would be able to dispatch a fishing boat to the torpedo's location, up to 100 miles off the coast of Europe.

Tibbitts' death forced co-conspirators to search for a new financier in Ecuador, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, and it caused the drug ring to abandon the submarine plans, according to the government, according to the government. The drug ring struggled in 2019 and last year as investigators seized more than 3,400 kilograms of cocaine worth more than $100 million, including cocaine hidden in a banana cargo ship in the Netherlands.

Didani was arrested March 31 in North Carolina and recently brought to Detroit. He attended a virtual court hearing Wednesday from the Midland County Jail and was ordered held without bond temporarily pending a bond hearing Monday.

Didani said his family is in the process of hiring a defense lawyer.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Recommended Stories

  • Madoff Talks: uncovering what the family of the late Wall Street fraudster knew

    A new book, based on unprecedented access to Bernie Madoff, suggests it may never be possible to separate knowledge from the web of lies A new book, Madoff Talks, is based on unprecedented access to Bernie Madoff and other key players. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images “What’s a Ponzi scheme?” Ruth Madoff asked her husband Bernard after he revealed to her that his respected investment company was actually one of the largest frauds in history, according to a new book examining the life of the late fraudster. Just how much Madoff’s family knew about his massive scheme has been a riddle since he was convicted of orchestrating his $17.5bn scam in 2009. Ruth Madoff, the couple’s two sons and Bernard Madoff’s brother Peter all worked for the company. In the new book Madoff Talks, based on unprecedented access to Madoff and other key players, business journalist Jim Campbell suggests it may never be possible to disentangle the extent of the family’s knowledge from the web of lies Madoff spun. The Guardian obtained a copy of the book. Madoff was once one of Wall Street’s most respected leaders but his company was also the front for a Ponzi scheme where new investors’ funds were used to pay existing clients. When the financial crisis hit in 2008 and too many investors asked for their cash, Madoff was forced to reveal his company was “one big lie”. Madoff told the author he was “a product of the corrupt culture of Wall Street” and was himself a “constant critic” of that culture, which he confessed “certainly sounds strange coming from me”. The collapse of Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities (BLMIS) ruined the lives of thousands and triggered several suicides, including that of the couple’s son Mark. When the author told Ruth Madoff he found it hard to believe that she did not know what her husband was up to, she replied: “Jim, my integrity means everything to me.” Ruth Madoff withdrew $10m from an account at a Madoff-linked brokerage firm in the days running up to her husband’s arrest, according to court documents. Before the crime was uncovered, she was spending $57,000 a month on company credit cards seen by Campbell. Campbell accumulated 400 pages of communications with Bernie Madoff, including emails and some multi-page handwritten letters during his research on the book, published on 27 April. Ruth Madoff had been with Bernie since she was 13 and, according to the book, she found it hard to separate herself from him even after the conviction. She was also deeply upset by revelations about his infidelities and told the author that in her mind she was “estranged” from him. She stopped visiting him in prison but he continued to write to and email her. Ruth Madoff told Campbell that she first heard of the fraud at a family meeting on the afternoon of 10 December 2008 when Madoff confessed his crime. But the book suggests she may have already caught wind of the impending crisis and had appeared “highly distraught” in the office earlier in the day. Her legal team told the author that keeping Ruth in the dark was in keeping with Madoff’s character. “He was too much of an egotist, they thought, to have ever revealed he had turned to a criminal enterprise to keep BLMIS floating – an unlikely admission of weakness.” “I don’t think all these years Ruth knew, but I think she knew way before everybody else knew. They were very close,” said Eleanor Squillari, Bernard Madoff’s secretary, to the author. “I really don’t think Bernie thought he would go to jail for the rest of his life, his family would be tormented. I don’t think he’d thought about that.” Madoff died in prison last week at age 82 after serving part of a 150-year sentence. Ruth Madoff now lives in the $3.8m waterfront Connecticut mansion of her former daughter-in-law, according to the New York Post. She must submit any expense over $100 to the Madoff Recovery Trustee.

  • India sets global record of new Covid-19 cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314, 835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals says they only have a few hours of oxygen left

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Police offer more details on Columbus shooting victim

    The Columbus Dispatch reported a crowd of protesters had gathered near a home on the city's southeast side where the shooting occurred, just minutes before the guilty verdict was announced against the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year.Police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect, interim police chief Michael Woods said.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • Reigning Mrs World resigns weeks after pageant controversy

    The reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, has resigned her title, the organisation running the pageant said late on Tuesday, weeks after she was involved in a controversy at the Mrs Sri Lanka event. Jurie was arrested and released on bail this month after a fracas at the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant in Colombo, where Jurie forcibly removed the winner's crown, claiming the other woman was a divorcee and not qualified to win the title. "Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself," Mrs World Inc said late on Tuesday, in a news release on social media.

  • NFL owner refuses to take down George Floyd tweet saying, 'I CAN BREATHE' after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder

    The Las Vegas Raiders are being criticized for sending a tweet that reads "I can breathe" following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Turkey says any U.S. recognition of Armenian 'genocide' would further harm ties

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that any move by U.S. President Joe Biden to recognise the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide will further harm already strained ties between the NATO allies. Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide. For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide, stalled in the U.S. Congress and U.S. presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Little Girl’ Laugh

    ABCFollowing the guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd this week, Jimmy Kimmel noted Wednesday night that many Americans “have spoken powerfully and passionately about the verdicts and their significance yesterday, but none spoke less eloquently than Tucker Carlson of Fox News.”The host highlighted a supremely bizarre moment from Carlson’s show the previous night in which he abruptly cut off his former corrections officer guest who dared to describe Chauvin’s actions as “savagery.”“Well, yeah, but the guy that did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison so I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is, like, boarded up,” Carlson said, letting out a maniacal high-pitched laugh. When his guest tried to respond, he exclaimed, “Nope! Done!” and ended the segment.“What the hell was that?” Kimmel asked. “It’s like there’s a little girl trapped in his head, right? He laughs like the villain in the movie who realizes James Bond just put the bomb back on him and he’s about to explode.” Jimmy Kimmel Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pass for ‘Toxic’ BehaviorAfter playing the clip again, the host added. “That’s the same noise women make when he takes off his pants. What human makes a sound like that?!”Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel made the “big announcement” that MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell will be his guest in-studio next Wednesday, telling viewers, “All our dreams are coming true.”“We’ve been doing this show for a lot of years now and I don’t think anyone has ever been more excited to be a guest,” Kimmel said of Lindell, who accepted the invitation during his live-stream marathon event. “Hey, listen, that makes two of us, Mike. We are bed, bath, and beyond excited to have you.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Capitol Police officer reported hearing a radio dispatch to look only for 'anti-Trump' protesters on January 6, congresswoman says

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren said in a Wednesday hearing that an officer described the broadcast they heard as part of an internal Capitol Police review.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Satellite Images Show Russia Massively Bulking Up Military Near Ukraine Border

    Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/ReutersA day after the European Union’s top diplomat warned that over 100,000 Russian troops have now gathered on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, new satellite images show the mighty stockpile of military equipment that the Kremlin has deployed to back them up.On Monday, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said a massive Russian army has gathered on the Ukraine border, adding: “It’s the highest military deployment of Russian army in Ukrainian borders ever... When you deploy a lot of troops, a spark can jump here or there.”Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land GrabOn Tuesday, the satellite images published by the Wall Street Journal showed the extent of the Russian force that’s causing so much concern. The photos, taken between March 27 and April 16 by commercial satellite company Maxar Technologies, show that Russia is gathering fighter jets, attack helicopters, and even building a new military hospital.Experts say the range and number of fighter jets gathered are a cause for sharp concern. Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was the top NATO military commander when Russian forces annexed Crimea in 2014, told the Journal: “They have appropriately deployed the various elements of airpower that would be needed to establish air superiority over the battlefield and directly support the ground troops.”Dan Jablonsky, the chief executive of Maxar Technologies, said the company decided to make its images public so that the world knows more about what Russia is planning on the Ukraine border. “I think it removes some of the uncertainty and doubt about what is really happening in a fairly critical region of the world,” said Jablonsky.Putin Reignites Ukraine Conflict as Rift With Biden Blows UpU.S. officials are also showing increasing concern about what could happen in the region. The U.S. estimate of the number of Russian troops in Crimea or near Ukraine stands at 80,000, according to the Journal—double the number of troops deployed to the region just one month ago. However, the officials said they would expect to see bigger ammunition stockpiles and more military hospitals if a large-scale invasion was imminent.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Journal: “In a few weeks from now they will be close to sufficient combat readiness to pursue a military escalation. By our estimations, their combined military force will reach over 120,000 troops by then... We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Putin, the White House said the U.S. president “emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A US Air Force general is facing court-martial for the first time ever. He has been charged with sexual assault

    "I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision," an Air Force commander said.

  • As California recall looks likely, hard work begins for GOP

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's critics almost certainly have qualified a recall election for the ballot, a remarkable feat in the heavily Democratic state. The chance to recapture the governorship in the most populous state is an energizing prospect for Republicans who have been locked out of statewide office for more than a decade.

  • Convicted killer facing execution in Nevada seeks firing squad

    A convicted killer who is fighting a possible June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada in 15 years is calling for the state to consider the firing squad as an option, a rare method in the U.S.

  • 'This was accountability, but it's not yet justice': Reactions to Chauvin guilty verdict

    Here are some of the reactions that poured in following Tuesday’s announcement of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

    A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.

  • Indonesia looking for submarine that may be too deep to help

    Indonesia’s navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for a submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim. Neighboring countries rushed their rescue ships to support the complex operation. The diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call.