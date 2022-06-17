Feds indict businessman who helped 'restart Mississippi' on pandemic-related charges

Jun. 17—JACKSON — A business owner who advised the governor on how Mississippi's economy should rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic has been indicted on federal charges alleging he fraudulently took part in a pandemic relief program.

Jabari Edwards, the owner of J5 GBL in Columbus, and Antwann Richardson, Edwards' business associate, were both charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Edwards is also charged with making a false statement.

Federal officials specifically alleged that the two defendants applied for and received more than $500,000 in a Paycheck Protection Loan for their business North Atlantic Security one month before it went out of business.

After NAS was defunct, investigators believe Edwards and Richardson applied for and received more than $1.8 million in an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Instead of using the federal relief funds for legitimate purposes, prosecutors purport that the two used the money for personal real estate deals, political contributions, loan payments for vehicles and the purchase of Court Square Towers in Columbus.

Edwards political profile included Restart Mississippi committee

Edwards has connections to Mississippi politicians through political appointments and contributions.

Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Edwards to the Governor's Committee on Economic Recovery, also called Restart Mississippi, a committee Reeves created to advise him on reopening the state's economy during the pandemic.

"We need Mississippians helping Mississippians," Reeves said in April 2020 when he created the committee. "I have asked a trusted group of our state's top business minds to do just that. Under the 'Restart Mississippi' umbrella, they are going to develop a series of recommendations and goals for our new economy."

Reeves, through a spokesperson, did not respond to a request for comment.

Nearly all members of the task force, inducing Edwards, had donated to Reeves' campaign, according to the Mississippi Free Press.

Story continues

According to records with the Federal Elections Commission and the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office, Edwards has also donated over $30,000 to several politicians such as Gov. Tate Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, President Joe Biden and former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree.

Leah Smith, Hosemann's deputy chief of staff, said the lieutenant governor intends to donate Edwards' $1,000 campaign donation to a charity.

Defendants face up to 30 years in prison if convicted

Both defendants appeared at the federal courthouse in Oxford Thursday evening, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy released them each on a $10,000 bond. As part of their release conditions, both had to surrender their passports to court authorities and limit their travel to north Mississippi.

Court records indicated that both men planned to retain their own counsel, but it's unclear if they have yet hired an attorney to speak on their behalf. Neither Edwards nor Richardson responded to a request for comment.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

An indictment is when a grand jury believes sufficient evidence exists and that someone has violated a crime, but it is not a criminal conviction.

taylor.vance@djournal.com