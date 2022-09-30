Feds indict former Baltimore homicide prosecutor already facing state corruption charges

A former Baltimore homicide prosecutor, who is already charged with corruption in state court, has been federally indicted on charges stemming from the same allegations: using his law enforcement powers to stalk ex-girlfriends.

Federal prosecutors say Adam Lane Chaudry abused his authority to obtain dozens of subpoenas commanding cellular carriers to provide the phone records of his former romantic partners and their friends, according to his indictment.

The indictment Thursday charges Chaudry with accessing confidential records and information by submitting fraudulent subpoenas.

Chaudry, 43, already was facing more than 80 counts in Baltimore Circuit Court, ranging from misconduct in office to stalking and harassment, brought by the Office of the State Prosecutor last December.

The former city prosecutor, who worked in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office for 13 years, is set to stand trial on the state charges in December.

His attorney in that case, Patrick Seidel, who is also a former Baltimore prosecutor, could not be reached for comment Friday. It’s unclear if Seidel represents Chaudry in the federal case.

Seidel has challenged Chaudry’s charges in state court, arguing the state prosecutor doesn’t have the authority to prosecute his client. Online court records show a motions hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Chaudry rejected a plea offer in May. In exchange for him admitting to three offenses — operating a theft scheme, obtaining telephone records without authorization and stalking — the state prosecutor offered five years in prison with all but one year suspended.

The court set aside two weeks for his trial, which could feature the testimony of Circuit Court judges and state’s attorney’s office employees.

State prosecutors accused him of abusing his authority over a prolonged and extreme stalking campaign.

Much like the state charges, federal prosecutors accuse Chaudry of subpoenaing his former partners and their friends under the guise of law enforcement investigations.

Federal prosecutors say there was never a legitimate reason for Chaudry to subpoena any of the five victims, who are not identified in the indictment.

To get those orders, Chaudry duped investigators within his office and members of the grand jury, leading them to believe he was soliciting subpoenas as part of investigations, federal prosecutors say.

According to his indictment, he obtained more than 60 subpoenas related to his former romantic partners and their friends. The court orders allowed him to obtain his former partner’s call logs and text messages, a former partner’s hotel stays and information about another partner’s family member, according to the indictment.

In April of 2019, Chaudry followed up with a cellular carrier after it sent him records in response to a subpoena, according to the indictment. He emailed the company from his state’s attorney’s office email, saying the records were missing certain logs of ingoing and outgoing calls. He asked them to follow-up with the additional information.

“Thank you again for your assistance — ASA Adam Lane Chaudry,” he signed the email.