Feds indict Inkster mayor in corruption case just weeks before election

With his job on the line, incumbent Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly was indicted Tuesday in a federal corruption case accusing him of pocketing $50,000 in bribes from a person seeking a political favor: The individual wanted to buy city-owned property and the mayor allegedly said he could make it happen — for $100,000.

According to details of the indictment, a suspect deal was brokered between the mayor and prospective land buyer. The two met multiple times over the last year, with Wimberly accepting money at his house and in his car, where he once allegedly stuffed $10,000 in cash into his center console while discussing the alleged scheme with the buyer next to him.

The alleged bribe payer is described only as "Person A" in the indictment. The indictment comes just weeks before voters are set to go to the polls to consider whether to reelect the 49-year-old first-term mayor. Wimberly is going up against former Inkster Mayor Byron Nolen, an attorney who served as the city's mayor from 2015 to 2019, on Nov. 7.

Wimberly could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but previously told The Detroit News that he was anticipating the charges: "At this point, there's nothing to say until I see everything they are accusing me of and go from there. ... It's just going to be hard for my family and the city of Inkster."

According to the indictment, here's what the federal government is accusing Wimberly of:

On Aug. 27, 2022, a prospective buyer approached Wimberly and expressed interest in buying a parcel of city-owned property that was for sale.

A month later, the two met again, with Wimberly allegedly demanding $100,000 to make the property purchase happen. The prospective buyer asked Wimberly whether he would accept $5,000 monthly installments, with the amount increasing to $10,000 a month until the debt was satisfied.

Wimberly agreed but said, "come in front with something." Later that night, Wimberly got $5,000.

As time passed, the indictment says, Wimberly assured the prospective buyer that "he could control the vote of the City Council for the sale and use of the parcel."

"In fact," the indictment continues, when Person A later asked how things were going, Wimberly explained: "There ain't nothing to talk about."

That same day, Wimbley received another $5,000.

Two weeks later, on Dec. 15., the indictment says, Wimberly asked for an early payment, noting he still was only getting $5,000. But Person A asked whether he could wait until February for the $10,000 payment. The purported bribe payer later sent a message to Wimbley, stating: "Make sure (my) proposal gets the proper attention ... to win in the bidding."

On Feb. 23, Wimberly got another $5,000 — though he would soon send Person A a coded message, complaining about the amount still not being $10,000: "(F)irst dinner date valet was 5$ each time…for the Uber ride home,” Wimberly wrote according to the indictment. But the cost had increased to “10$ a month” until they got to the "destination."

The interested buyer acknowledged the error and gave Wimberly another $5,000 the same day at Wimberly's home as the second half of the February payment, the indictment says.

On March 17, Person A asked to delay the next payment until April, "but Wimberly insisted that it happen before then."

A few days later, Wimberly received another $10,000.

On April 4, the two were in Wimberly's car discussing the property proposal when Wimberly reached into his center console and put $10,000 cash inside.

“Elected public officials owe a duty to their community to act in the citizens’ best interest,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in announcing the indictment, adding that her office "is committed to prosecuting those public officials who betray the public trust by accepting bribes.”

Added Michigan FBI chief Cheyvoryea Gibson: "Mr. Wimberly was elected to serve the people of Inkster, yet he prioritized his personal interests and greed over their needs. The FBI considers public corruption its primary criminal investigative concern and will continue investigating allegations to maintain public trust in elected officials."

Wimberly is charged with bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

