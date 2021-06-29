Feds indict rapper Pooh Shiesty, use Instagram pics of cash, car as evidence in robbery case

The feds have indicted rapper Pooh Shiesty over the alleged shooting and robber of two men outside a Bay Harbor Islands hotel.

The rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is now in federal custody and is expected to make his first Miami federal court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. The charges: discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

Williams, 21, had been charged and freed on bond in Miami-Dade state court over the same incident. But earlier this month, he was put back in jail on a separate charge over the alleged shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club on Memorial Day.

“We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” his defense attorney, Saam Zangeneh, told the Herald earlier this month. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

In the federal case, Williams is charged along with two other men, Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa.

According to a criminal complaint, the trio in October arranged to buy some marijuana and “high-end athletic sneakers” from two men at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands. Williams showed up in a rented McLaren exotic car, Darosa in a black Mercedes Maybach.

During the deal, Williams and Brown shot the two men, one in the hip, the other in the rear end, according to the complaint. The robbery was captured on video surveillance, according to the criminal complaint by Miami-Dade Detective Elio Garcia, who is part of a FBI violent crimes task force.

Williams used a Draco subcompact machine gun, and “never paid either victim for the shoes or marijuana,” the complaint said.

Social media, the feds say, was critical in building the case.

Investigators also found a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of the McLaren — it contained $40,912 dollars in cash. Just days before the robbery, the feds said, his Instagram featured photos of himself with “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills.”

One of the bills in the bag had the same serial number as the one depicted on Instagram. His Instagram account also featured him posing with what appeared to be the the same green McLaren.

Darosa’s Instagram account also showed him wielding the same Draco used by Williams, according to the complaint.

Williams, who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, is part of rapper Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label and also has a hit song called “Back in Blood.” Williams is still facing an aggravated battery charged in the strip club shooting; the victim in the case is alleged to have recanted, although prosecutors have said they are investigating why he backtracked.