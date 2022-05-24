Feds: International organization moved ‘millions’ of dollars in drug money through US banks

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read
United States Attorney Rachael Rollins on Tuesday is expected to announce charges against an international money laundering organization that allegedly moved “millions” of dollars in drug money through American banks.

The group is facing charges in connection with a money laundering scheme involving the proceeds from Colombian drug cartels, according to Rollins’ office.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Rollins plans to make the announcement during a 12 p.m. news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

