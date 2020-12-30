Feds investigating if Nashville bomber believed in ‘lizard people’ conspiracy: report
Federal investigators are looking into whether suspected Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner believed in conspiracy theories about lizard people and 5G technology as they search for potential motives for the Christmas Day bombing.
Authorities are reportedly aware of statements from Mr Warner, alluding to his beliefs in the lizard people conspiracy, NBC reported, a theory which asserts that figures like the Clintons, Bob Hope, and Justin Bieber are actually reptiles from space taking over society,
With the investigation at the bomb site itself expected to wrap up this week, investigators are also looking through Mr Warner’s digital devices, which reportedly include pictures, video, and writings, as well as asking his associates whether he believed in other conspiracies about 5G communications technology.
The Christmas morning blast came from an RV parked in Nashville’s tourist district near an AT&T transmission building and landmark office tower, injuring at least three people, damaging more than 40 businesses, downing communications lines, and halting flights.
Before the bomb went off, the RV broadcast a warning message which allowed police to evacuate the area, but a bomb squad didn’t arrive in time to stop the explosion.
The investigation, which includes the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as state and local authorities, is also probing whether Mr Warner took RV trips to hunt for aliens in rural Tennessee, plus looking how into how he purchased bomb-making materials and whether he had accomplices. Mr Warner, who died in the explosion, was identified after investigators linked human tissue from the blast site to personal items in Mr Warner’s car.
Authorities are also looking into Michelle Swing, a 29-year-old from Los Angeles, to whom Mr Warner deeded multiple properties before the bombing. Ms Swing said this was done without her knowledge.
Nashville police had previously visited Mr Warner’s home in 2019, after police were called when his girlfriend, Pamela Perry, was making suicidal threats while sitting on the front porch of her home with firearms. She reportedly told officers she was afraid for her safety, that the guns belonged to “Tony Warner,” and that she didn’t want them in the house, before being taken for a psychiatric evaluation.
Her attorney was also present that day, and told officers Mr Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb making" and "knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb.”
Police then went to Mr Warner’s home and saw his RV, but weren’t able to search it because they said was no evidence of a crime at the time. They passed the tip on to their hazardous device unit, who also did not search the RV, and had the FBI run a records-check on Mr Warner, which didn’t turn anything up. The FBI was not asked to open a full investigation following the incident.
Anyone with information about the bombing is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip on the FBI’s website.
