Feds are investigating whether Matt Gaetz discussed running a sham candidate in Florida Senate elections to deprive a political rival of votes, report says

Bill Bostock
·2 min read
ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks with fans during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on Saturday, Feb 27, 2021 in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Rep. Matt Gaetz. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Feds are investigating if Rep. Gaetz discussed running a fake candidate in a 2020 state race, NYT reports.

  • The race's GOP candidate Jason Brodeur, a Gaetz ally, ultimately won the election.

  • Funding so-called "ghost candidates" could be considered a violation of campaign-finance laws.

Federal prosecutors investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz over sex-trafficking allegations are also considering whether he talked about running a fake candidate in a Florida Senate election to skew the results, The New York Times reported.

In November, the GOP candidate Jason Brodeur, an associate of Gaetz, beat the Democratic candidate Patricia Sigman to win a seat in the state Senate.

The Times reported that investigators were told about a conversation in which Gaetz and Chris Dorworth, a prominent Florida lobbyist, discussed running a fake third candidate to siphon votes off Sigman and boost Brodeur's chances of winning.

A third-party candidate, Jestine Ianotti, did run in the race, and Brodeur ultimately beat Sigman by more than 7,000 votes - more votes than what Ianotti got.

The Times' sources noted that this line of inquiry was in its early stages. Insider has contacted Gaetz's office for comment.

Matt Gaetz
Gaetz seen in Washington, DC, on June 10, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Dorworth told the Times that he did not recall such a conversation with Gaetz and that he had never met Ianotti.

"I never met the woman who did run," Dorworth told the Times. "Never spoke to her, communicated by any written device, gave her any money or anything else."

Getting a so-called "ghost candidate" to run in a race to pry votes from other candidates is not illegal, but paying such candidates to run could be considered a violation of campaign-finance laws, the Times reported.

The Justice Department is currently investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel, which could be a violation of sex-trafficking laws. Gaetz has denied breaking any laws.

That investigation is part of a larger one that centers on Joel Greenberg, a tax collector from Florida and an associate of Gaetz.

Greenberg has been indicted on 33 counts, including one charging him with carrying out the sex trafficking of a minor between the ages of 14 and 17. His lawyers said on Thursday he is likely to accept a plea deal.

Two of Gaetz's aides have quit amid reports of the probe, and several politicians have called on him to resign.

  • Giuliani's baseless voter-fraud conspiracy theories helped bring about Georgia's restrictive voting law, lieutenant governor says

    "This is really the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump," Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said.

  • Mets takeaways from win over Marlins, including controversial Michael Conforto walk-off

    In a very awkward finish, a Michael Conforto hit by pitch walks it off, 3-2, in the Mets’ home opener against the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

  • Locke & Key creators preview their Sandman crossover comic

    Watch an exclusive trailer for Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell and Gone, and glean insights from writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez.

  • Facing a sex-trafficking investigation, Matt Gaetz tests the limits of the Trump playbook

    As federal agents investigate Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex-trafficking inquiry, the scandal is fast becoming an inflection moment for the post-Trump Republican Party.

  • NRA bankruptcy fight brews as Biden takes on gun violence

    The National Rifle Association's battle to keep itself in bankruptcy court is heating up, just as President Biden escalates his efforts to tackle gun violence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said he should have disclosed yacht trips he took that were paid by contractors and vendors. His admission came during virtual testimony in a Dallas bankruptcy court Wednesday when a federal judge heard a motion to dismiss the NRA’s Chapter 11 case.The big picture: Axios' politics reporter Lachlan Markay writes that at precisely the moment that the administration is pushing new gun safety measures, the biggest and most influential gun rights group in the country is consumed by infighting and legal battles. That will likely have a major impact on any legislative fights. It would be like a fight over abortion rights with a handicapped Planned Parenthood.What’s happening: New York Attorney General Letitia James wants to dismiss the NRA's bankruptcy case entirely or appoint a trustee, which could result in LaPierre losing control over the organization or be a “death sentence” to the association.The gun rights group is seeking bankruptcy protection to reincorporate in Texas after James sued the NRA, LaPierre and other executives last summer to dissolve the organization over alleged illegal use of funds.James and the NRA's biggest creditor, its former advertiser Ackerman McQueen, argue the protection was filed improperly and in an effort to skirt the lawsuit. LaPierre acknowledged in a disclosure this week that he sheltered on yachts provided by vendors in 2012 and 2018 following the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School because he and his family were under threat.Situational awareness: President Biden on Thursday called gun violence in the U.S. an “epidemic,” and urged a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other congressional actions. Gun violence killed nearly 20,000 people in America in 2020, and has so far killed nearly 5,000 this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'New strategy': Politicians in crisis refuse calls to resign

    The mere whiff of a scandal once unraveled political careers with stunning speed. Suddenly embroiled in a federal sex trafficking investigation, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has denied the allegations, rebuffed suggestions that he resign and sent fundraising appeals that portray him as a victim of a “smear campaign.” “Clearly this is a new strategy people are employing in crisis response,” said Brent Colburn, a Democratic strategist and veteran of President Barack Obama’s administration.

  • SpaceX’s Starlink internet service just got a little more powerful

    SpaceX might be struggling a bit when it comes to landing its big, shiny Starship prototypes, but the company's other projects are moving along with much better results. The Starlink project, which endeavors to create a global data network accessible virtually everywhere, has seen regular reinforcements as SpaceX continues to launch new batches of satellites on an extremely consistent schedule. Now, in the latest boost to the network, SpaceX successfully launched another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on Wednesday. The launch, which took place at 12:34(lol) p.m. Eastern time went smoothly from start to finish, with the SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the dozens of satellites to space and then returning to Earth for a soft landing on one of the company's drone ships. It's the 10th launch for SpaceX this year and it brings the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit up to 1,378. A total of 1,445 Starlink satellites have been launched, but some of them were deorbited for one reason or another, which is why the number isn't nice and round like it would otherwise be. The vast majority of the machines, however, are still up there, and they're already providing internet service to thousands of beta testers back on the surface. The company's short-term goals include boosting the number of satellites in orbit to nearly 1,600 by the end of 2021 or early 2022, which should allow the Starlink network to provide internet service on a near-global scale. Right now, the service is available in the United States and Canada, and it's going to need to jump through a whole bunch of regulatory hoops before it can roll out to all of the countries that it wants to be able to provide service to. That being said, the project has shown promise for SpaceX, and while the internet services isn't a record-breaker in terms of speed, it has the edge when it comes to providing high-speed data to areas where cable or fiber haven't yet saturated things. Rural communities especially have been left without true high-speed internet for a long time, and SpaceX looks to capitalize on the slow spread of cable and fiber by scooping up rural customers in large numbers. Additionally, once Starlink service can be provided in countries where internet service is slower or even less readily available than it is in the US and Canada, the company may see itself gaining customers at an extremely rapid pace. For now, Starlink remains in beta as the company irons out any kinks in the service and waits patiently for its satellite network to grow. SpaceX already has clearance to launch up to 30,000 satellites for Starlink, and that number could grow even larger once the company approaches that massive milestone. That date is likely still several years away.

  • Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel raise an eyebrow at Matt Gaetz asking Trump for a blanket pardon

    Americans are getting vaccinated — and professionally groomed, finally — but COVID-19 isn't done with us yet, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The U.K. variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S., making it the most sickening British import since Piers Morgan." "Speaking of awful things about to go away," Colbert said, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) "is currently under investigation for violating federal sex-trafficking laws for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. ... Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, but sources say that just before the previous president left office, Gaetz asked for a blanket pardon" for "any illegal activity he's ever done — like innocent people do." Thanks to his close relationship with Trump, Gaetz "had reason to believe he might get that pardon," but White House lawyers reportedly shot down the request as a bad precedent, he said. "Do you know how shady you have to be for No. 45's lawyers to go, 'No that's a bad look'?" He turned that into a Rudy Giuliani joke. But Gaetz isn't a total pariah — he's a featured speaker at a pro-Trump women's group conference, Colbert said. "You could say that's putting the fox in the hen house, but Gaetz would rather hang out with the eggs." The Late Show had some other ideas for mismatched speakers. Gaetz asking Trump for a pardon, "that's not suspicious," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. "You know you haven't done anything wrong when you check in with the president to ask for a pardon in case you happen to get accused of a sex crime somewhere down the line." Trump "weighed in on the story with a two-sentence statement" insisting Gaetz never asked him for a pardon, he said, but that's after his advisers reportedly "talked him out of a full-throated defense of Gaetz. Which is sad, because Matt Gaetz really was the son Donald Trump never had, even though he had a couple." "Aides say that Trump is focused on getting friendly Republicans elected in the 2022 midterms, and if Republicans can take the House, Trump loyalists have said that they would push to install Trump as the new speaker of the House," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "Yeah, because that's what Trump's good at, speaking." You can watch him imagine how aides would try to sell that idea to Trump below. More stories from theweek.comSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipAmerica's bipolar summerBritish unionist and Irish nationalist gangs are clashing in Belfast, and nobody can agree on why

  • What Celtics' Danny Ainge thought of Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum pregame talk

    Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge seemed encouraged by a conversation Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had prior to Wednesday's game.

  • Minnesota GOP to pick chair after drama-filled fight

    A bitter leadership fight comes to a head this weekend, as Minnesota Republican Party delegates pick their next chair.Why it matters: The chair will lead fundraising and strategy heading into 2022, when the governorship, newly drawn congressional districts and all 201 state legislative seats will be on the ballot.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is running for a third term. She faces a challenge from Mark Koran, a state senator from North Branch.While Republicans in other places have sparred over what role former President Trump should play in the party's future, the fight here has been intensely personal — and divisive.Both sides lobbed character attacks and allegations of (internal) election meddling and costly fundraising contracts spilled into the public sphere.What to expect: Many insiders think Carnahan will pull off a win on Saturday.But some worry the fight could leave a fractured party heading into the next cycle.Go deeper: The Star Tribune's Pat Condon profiled Carnahan — including her past attempt to be cast on "Survivor" — ahead of the vote.. This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tennessee makes it possible to carry a handgun without training or a background check for most adults 21 or older

    The law comes as President Joe Biden announced new gun control executive orders following several mass shootings.

  • DNC chair: 'Voting should not be a partisan thing'

    As Democrats push for the passage of voting-related reforms in an effort to roll back efforts by Republicans to ‘suppress the vote’, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told Yahoo Finance that it’s necessary to act now to ensure ‘voting is not a partisan thing.’

  • Matt Gaetz allegedly paid accused sex trafficker, who sent money to teen on Venmo

    The Daily Beast reported Gaetz sent Joel Greenberg $900, and the next day, three young women — one 17 — got $900. Venmo, a cash transaction and money-sharing application powered by PayPal, is in the news for more than its ease of use. The app is making headlines after being identified in the ongoing sex trafficking investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Soyuz launch kicks off space station crew rotation

    A NASA astronaut joins two Russians for Friday's trip to the International Space Station.

  • The Hilarious Reason Kevin Bacon Had to Exchange Kyra Sedgwick's Engagement Ring After 3 Months

    The actor thought the engagement ring he picked was "banging," but Kyra Sedgwick had different feelings about the diamond

  • Kim Jong-un likens North Korea's economic struggles to massive 1990s famine

    At a party meeting Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un compared the ills the country currently faces to the severe famines it suffered in the 1990s, according to AP.Why it matters: Groups monitoring North Korea have not seen signs of mass starvation or a growing humanitarian disaster, but the comparison may underscore how Kim views the country's current economic difficulties.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The same groups have said that China, North Korea's biggest trading partner and aid benefactor, won't allow a famine to occur in the country because it fears refugees crossing over the Chinese-North Korean border.What they're saying: “There are many obstacles and difficulties ahead of us, and so our struggle for carrying out the decisions of the Eighth Party Congress would not be all plain sailing,” Kim told party members on Thursday, according AP, citing the Korean Central News Agency.“I made up my mind to ask the WPK (Workers’ Party of Korea) organizations at all levels, including its Central Committee and the cell secretaries of the entire party, to wage another more difficult ‘arduous march’ in order to relieve our people of the difficulty, even a little,” Kim added. Of note: "Arduous march" is used in North Korea to describe the famine it suffered in the 1990s and early 2000s, during which an estimated 1.5 million to 3 million people died, according to the New York Times.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Alabama warehouse workers on track to reject forming Amazon’s first US union

    Results have not yet been finalized, but workers so far have voted 1,100-463 against forming a union at the Bessemer facility The Amazon fulfillment warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. Ballots in the vote can be challenged based on several factors, such as the eligibility of the voter in regards to job classification or dates of employment. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images Vote counting kicked off on Thursday in a consequential unionization drive at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, an effort seen as one of the most important labor fights in recent American history. While results have not yet been finalised, it appeared Thursday evening that warehouse workers were on track to reject unionization by a 2-1 margin, with almost half the votes counted. Vote counting will resume Friday morning. Of the received ballots, workers so far have voted 1,100-463 against forming a union at the warehouse in Bessemer. The election will determine if workers in Bessemer will form the first labor union at an Amazon warehouse in the US. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which is organizing the Bessemer workers, said that 3,215 votes were sent in – about 55% of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote. The union said hundreds of those votes were contested, mostly by Amazon. The union would not specify how many votes were being contested. Stuart Appelbaum, the president of the RWDSU, struck a grim tone Thursday in a statement ahead of the results: “Our system is broken, Amazon took full advantage of that, and we will be calling on the labor board to hold Amazon accountable for its illegal and egregious behavior during the campaign. But make no mistake about it; this still represents an important moment for working people and their voices will be heard.” The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the agency overseeing the election, is conducting the vote count in Birmingham, Alabama. The NLRB set up multiple cameras so participants and media could watch its agents count the votes. Many observers expect the huge amount of challenged ballots to lead to a delay in any formal announcement of a result. “There remain hundreds of challenged ballots mostly by the employer that will need to be addressed after the public count. As the ballot envelopes are opened and the ballots are counted there’s a possibility that more issues could impact the final results,” the RWDSU said. The unionization drive has sparked huge political interest and a roster of leftwing politicians – and even some Republicans – have spoken out in support of it or visited the state. The US labor movement sees it as a bellwether case for hopes of expanding its power, especially in areas of the economy – such as online retail – that are increasingly dominant. Ballots in the vote can be challenged based on several factors, such as the eligibility of the voter in regards to job classification or dates of employment. The NLRB will probably hold a later hearing on the validity of the challenged ballots, after unchallenged ballots are tallied, if the number of challenged ballots could affect the outcome of the election. The union organizing drive in Bessemer grew from a 51-year-old warehouse worker, Darryl Richardson, contacting the RWDSU in June last year with interest in starting to organize a union at the warehouse. A former union member in his previous job in the auto industry, Richardson’s excitement to start the job months earlier quickly dissipated after witnessing co-workers face termination over productivity quotas, and seeing how wages lagged far behind the pay he received in the auto industry. Richardson and other workers managed to obtain more than 3,000 union authorization cards, enough for the NLRB to determine the union had enough support to conduct an election. The union initially proposed a bargaining unit of 1,500 workers, which was later expanded to about 5,800 workers at the behest of Amazon. Ballots for the union election were mailed out to eligible workers on 8 February and workers were given until 29 March to mail in completed ballots to the NLRB. Depending on the outcome of the vote, other legal challenges or objections could further delay the official results. The election counting process has taken as long as it has due to the challenged ballot process and the large size of the eligible bargaining unit.

  • Ohio businessman plans to go 35,000 feet underwater on historic dive to ocean's deepest point

    A businessman and entrepreneur is scheduled to make two dives to the deepest part of the ocean – each one to depths of more than 35,000 feet.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.