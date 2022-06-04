Feds issue indictment in Walmart parking lot case

Jun. 3—ASHLAND — A federal grand jury has indicted a convicted felon deputies said was found in the parking lot of the Cannonsburg Walmart with a gun and drugs.

Thomas J. Bentley, 37, of Pikeville but formerly of Ashland, was charged in state court March 18 when a Boyd County deputy responded to a trespassing call at the Wally World off U.S. 60.

According to court records, Bentley was found parked in a white 2006 Mercedes high on some type of opiate.

After arresting Bentley on an outstanding trafficking warrant, the deputy turned up a large amount of money, powdered substances, syringes and a loaded revolver, a citation states.

Bentley was indicted the following week by a Boyd County grand jury.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Bentley on one count of possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl mixture and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If convicted, Bentley could face between five and 40 years in prison on the drug charge and up to 10 years in prison on the gun charged.

This isn't Bentley's first rodeo in the legal system — back in 2020, he got hit on two outstanding warrants and was found with four small baggies of heroin. He ended up pleading guilty to simple possession of heroin and was sentenced to serve one year in prison.

Three months after his guilty plea in February 2021, Bentley was arrested on a bench warrant due to failing to appear to pay court costs.

