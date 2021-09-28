Feds issue rare public safety alert over counterfeit pills

Sep. 28—SALEM — The federal Drug Enforcement Administration took the rare step on Monday of issuing a public safety alert warning about counterfeit prescription pills that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The pills — often purported by dealers to be opioids such as Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax, OxyContin or stimulants like Adderall — are made with potentially lethal doses of fentanyl or methamphetamine, synthetic compounds that are cheap to manufacture.

It's the first time in six years that the DEA has issued such a public warning. The agency cited "a significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills that are mass-produced by criminal drug networks," who operate clandestine labs to produce copycat pills.

Those pills, officials say, "are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate."

The pills have turned up on the North Shore, according to local law enforcement.

"We do see that frequently," Salem police Detective Lt. Kristian Hanson said Monday.

And part of the problem for law enforcement is convincing people that the counterfeit pills are just as lethal — if not more so — than a bag of powder.

"Part of it is there's a misconception that if it's a pill, or if it's from a pharmaceutical company, it's less dangerous," said Hanson. "The reality is, these are killing people."

Someone taking a pill handed to them at a party, or buying pills on the street, has little to no way of knowing if the pills are genuine product from a pharmaceutical company or manufactured in an illegal lab.

Hanson said there have been several overdose cases in Salem involving pills that later turned out to be fentanyl.

The North Shore has also brought the attention of federal investigators. In January 2020, Peabody business owner Manuel Tejeda, 41, and Salem resident Jose Esmerlin Diaz, 38, were charged after an investigation allegedly linked them to thousands of pills of fentanyl disguised as Percocets. Diaz has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, while the case against Tejeda is still pending.

Then, earlier this year, in June, four North Shore residents were charged in an alleged conspiracy to manufacture and distribute counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, along with money laundering and weapons charges.

Vincent "Fatz" Caruso, 26, and Ernest "Yo Pesci" Johnson, 33; and two women, Caruso's mother, Laurie Caruso, 51, and Nicole Benton, 45, are awaiting indictment in the case.

According to the DEA, 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized in 2021 so far; that's more than the entire amount seized in 2019 and 2020 combined.

There has been a rise in the number of pills containing at least two milligrams of fentanyl.

The pills are also being marketed through social media and e-commerce platforms, the DEA said.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a press release that "the United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine."

Most of the labs producing counterfeits are in Mexico, using chemicals purchased from China, Milgram said.

More than 93,000 people in the United States died of a drug overdose in the past year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited by Milgram.

Counterfeit stimulant drugs have led to hospitalizations, according to the DEA.

The agency is also launching an awareness campaign, "One Pill Can Kill."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

