Feds: Jeff Pastor's conduct 'more egregious' than PG Sittenfeld or Tamaya Dennard

A federal judge on Thursday is expected to order former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor to serve prison time for a bribery scheme that involved accepting $55,000 in exchange for votes.

But there's a debate over how long that prison term should be − and whether Pastor's sentence should be more severe than sentences handed down against two other former council members who were convicted of similar crimes.

As part of Pastor's plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to ask for a sentence exceeding two years in prison. Pastor, however, has asked for a sentence of 12 months and one day in prison − the additional day would make him eligible for good time credit. In a sentencing memorandum, his federal public defender said that prison term is "sufficient punishment" for his crime.

Pastor, 40, of North Avondale, is the last of the three former council members to be sentenced for corruption related to their time on city council, dating back as far as 2018. All three were indicted in 2020.

But if U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland agrees with the prosecution's recommendation, Pastor's prison term would be the most severe − eight months longer than P.G. Sittenfeld's sentence.

Pastor, who is Black, grew up in an impoverished neighborhood (in his sentencing memorandum, he referred to it as "the projects"). Sittenfeld is white and comes from a wealthy family.

Pastor's federal public defender, Karen Savir, urged McFarland to "acknowledge issues of race and class" and said the sentence "must not reinforce a criminal justice system that favors the affluent white defendant."

Savir also noted that Tamaya Dennard, who also is Black, received an 18-month sentence.

Prosecutors, in court documents, say that Pastor's overall conduct was "more egregious" than what Sittenfeld or Dennard did.

Sittenfeld accepted $20,000 in bribe payments to a political action committee. Dennard admitted taking a $15,000 cash bribe. Prosecutors say Pastor received $55,000 over five different occasions in exchange for favorable votes on two development projects in the city.

Pastor's conduct involved flying to Miami, Florida, on a private airplane − a trip he didn't pay for or disclose. Prosecutors also said he asked an undercover FBI agent posing as a developer for a $115,000 salary in order to "get the best out of him" and that he and/or his friend, Tyran Marshall, sought a monthly "retainer," “seed money,” “points on the deal,” or “the little twenty."

"The more (Pastor) received, the more he wanted," Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer said in a sentencing memorandum. "And when rebuffed, the more emboldened he became."

Marshall was also accused of participating in the scheme and has pleaded guilty to money laundering. Authorities described Marshall as a “middleman” who arranged for some payments and set up a nonprofit through which Pastor funneled bribes.

Savir also noted that Pastor accepted responsibility by pleading guilty, but Sittenfeld went to trial and "has still not accepted responsibility for his crime."

Most importantly, she said, a lesser sentence for Pastor would send a message that the justice system does not favor "those born into privilege over those, like Mr. Pastor, who have had to overcome adversity at every turn."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jeff Pastor sentencing: Federal judge to announce prison term