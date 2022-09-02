Fed's job-friendly 'soft landing' hinges on history not repeating

Howard Schneider
·6 min read

By Howard Schneider

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials have acknowledged that the battle against inflation will be paid for with lost jobs, and the U.S. central bank will need an unlikely combination of events to keep those losses to a minimum as interest rates continue to rise.

Economists assessing the trade-off facing the Fed estimate U.S. employment could drop by anywhere from a few hundred thousand positions to as many as several million.

The final tally will depend on how closely the economy follows patterns seen in recent decades, to what extent things like improved global supply chains help lower inflation, and how strict the Fed is in enforcing its 2% inflation goal.

With the central bank's preferred inflation measure currently increasing at more than a 6% annual rate, Joe Brusuelas, chief U.S. economist at RSM, a U.S.-based consulting firm, estimates it would take 5.3 million lost jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.7%, nearly double the 3.5% in July, to lower inflation to 2%.

"Can the Fed achieve a pure soft landing? ... Probably not," Brusuelas said, referring to a scenario in which monetary tightening slows the economy, and inflation, without triggering a recession. "It is difficult to envision a benign outcome."

The release of the Labor Department's August employment report on Friday will provide the latest pulse of an economy that is continuing to confound. Economists polled by Reuters expect 300,000 jobs were added last month, as U.S. companies scramble to hire hard-to-find workers even as the economy slows and Fed rate hikes promise to slow it further.

The report will include wage growth data important to the Fed's deliberations on whether to raise interest rates by half a percentage point or three-quarters of a percentage point at the Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.

After the July gain of more than half a million jobs blew away expectations, another strong job growth reading could push policymakers toward a larger rate hike, as would continued strong wage gains. A dip towards the monthly average gain of 183,000 jobs seen in the decade before the coronavirus pandemic could pull in the other direction.

Fed officials hope the burden of fighting inflation falls less on employment than other parts of the economy, even as for months they've bemoaned the labor market's current state as unsustainable.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester this week said recent wage increases were "not consistent with inflation returning to our 2% goal." An Atlanta Fed wage tracker shows worker pay on average was rising at annual rate of 6.7% as of July, and Mester said that would "need to moderate to around 3.25% to 3.5% to be consistent with price stability."

Graphic: Falling vacancies, rising joblessness - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/zjpqkrkdapx/chart.png

'UNPRECEDENTED'

Fed officials have been less specific about what will bring things into balance, with some of the working ideas requiring U.S. job markets to act differently than they have in the past.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller has pointed to the Beveridge Curve, which plots the relationship between job openings and the unemployment rate, to argue that the labor market could behave differently this time.

The current ratio of two job openings for each unemployed person is a record high. Typically when the job vacancy rate falls, the unemployment rate rises as it becomes harder for job seekers to find a match. But Waller argues the Beveridge Curve changed during the pandemic, and is in a place now that would allow job openings to fall sharply as the economy slows, relieving pressure on wages and prices, without much of a rise in unemployment.

"We recognize that it would be unprecedented for vacancies to decline by a large amount without the economy falling into recession...We are, in effect, saying that something unprecedented can occur because the labor market is in an unprecedented situation," Waller wrote in a research note published by the Fed in late July.

Other soft-landing narratives also hang on history not repeating.

Graphic: A shift on the Beveridge Curve? - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/zgpomomzqpd/chart.png

HELPING HAND

In June, for example, the median estimate among Fed officials was for unemployment to rise somewhat - but only to about 4.1% by the end of 2024, a slow and limited climb.

Updated projections are due to be released at the end of the policy meeting in September. If, as expected, they show higher unemployment, the chances for a soft landing will confront an unpleasant historical fact: Once the U.S. unemployment rate increases beyond a certain amount, it tends to keep rising.

Since at least the late 1940s, even modest increases of half a percentage point in the unemployment rate from a year earlier - the magnitude of increase Fed officials have begun to hint at - have tended to spiral to jumps of 2 percentage points or more.

At the current labor force level of 163.9 million, that would translate into about 3.3 million fewer people employed - below some estimates but still high.

"Usually, once the labor market gets going downhill, it picks up speed and it goes," said Claudia Sahm, a former Fed economist and founder of Sahm Consulting.

As a Fed economist, she developed the eponymous "Sahm Rule," which says that once the three-month average unemployment rate rises half a percentage point from its recent low, the economy is already in recession. Given the oddities of the pandemic-era labor market, however, she's open to an exception this time.

Graphic: U.S. unemployment rate: Higher means higher - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/lgvdwdwoopo/chart.png

Sahm's baseline is for a rise in the unemployment rate to around 4%, which would translate into a loss of fewer than a million jobs, but for the economy to avoid a recession.

A lot would have to go right to get that outcome.

"It hinges on supply chains healing, more people coming back into the workforce, more price sensitivity by consumers," Sahm said. "It's a normalization of the economy."

If that doesn't happen, and labor market pain increases, the Fed would have options, Brusuelas and others have noted: Raise the inflation target from the current 2%. He estimates that getting to a 3% inflation rate would cost 3.6 million fewer jobs than insisting on hitting the current target, with the unemployment rate rising by just over one percentage point from the current level.

So far, that's not a conversation the Fed wants to have.

"We've communicated over and over and over again our commitment to achieve that 2% goal," New York Fed President John Williams told the Wall Street Journal this week. "I think it'll take a few years, but there's no confusion ... We're absolutely committed to doing it."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Economy Faces More Damage as Megacity Chengdu Locks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstChina’s economy is bracing for more pain as the lockdown of megacity Chengdu in the west of the country dama

  • Exclusive-Embattled Credit Suisse aims to launch China wealth business next year

    Credit Suisse, which has been buffeted by a string of scandals, management changes and global strategy rejigs, is still betting big on China and plans to launch a wealth business there next year, a senior Asia executive said. "In spite of all these rumours flying around that Credit Suisse is pulling back or pulling out of China, China is a long-term play for us," Benjamin Cavalli, head of its Asia Pacific wealth management business, told Reuters in an interview. The bank aims to start offering wealth management services in China next year on the back of securing full ownership of its local securities venture, which is likely by the first quarter of next year, Cavalli said.

  • Marketmind: Holed up

    Asia has met a limp lead from Wall Street with little confidence, as things slip into a holding pattern ahead of today's U.S. jobs data and then a long weekend in the United States. Bonds have taken a beating since Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole talk made clear that the Fed is going to hike and hold rates high, and after red-hot inflation readings in Europe. But market eyes are firmly on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for August, with a strong report likely to intensify the view that rates are headed higher for longer.

  • WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July - monthly report

    WhatsApp banned 2.39 million Indian accounts in July, the highest so far this year, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging app said late on Thursday in its monthly report. The Asian nation's stricter IT laws have made it necessary for large digital platforms to publish compliance reports every month. Draft rules circulated in June proposed setting up a panel to hear user appeals, and said that significant social media messaging platforms shall allow identification of the first originator of information if directed by courts to do so.

  • Taiwan August exports seen up for 26th straight month: Reuters poll

    Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's leading exporters of technology goods. Exports last month were estimated to have risen 9.5% from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed on Friday, slower than the 14.2% jump in July.

  • Japan's Q2 GDP likely revised up on robust capex, outlook murky: Reuters poll

    Japan's economy likely expanded more than initially estimated in April-June thanks to solid business spending, a Reuters poll showed, but growth prospects in the current quarter and beyond may not be strong. Changes in GDP component data, such as capital expenditure, are not annualised. The expected upward revision in Japan's April-June GDP growth would be consistent with the already accepted view that the economy had benefited from a fall in COVID-19 infections, said Shinichiro Kobayashi, principal economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

  • A $48 Billion, 17-Month Spree Ends as India Funds Sell Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s institutional investors are starting to sell local shares just as foreign funds return to the country’s $3.4 trillion equity market.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstDomestic firms offloaded $889 million of shares in August, the f

  • Indian rupee seen lower after dollar surge; U.S. jobs data eyed

    The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency on Friday, after the dollar index climbed to its highest level in 20 years, ahead of the critical U.S. jobs report. The rupee is tipped at around 79.68-79.70 per U.S. dollar in initial trades, down from 79.5550 in the previous session. "With the bias neutral, today's U.S. jobs data and India's trade deficit numbers will be key."

  • Exclusive-Shell's CEO van Beurden prepares to step down next year -sources

    Shell has shortlisted four candidates to succeed Chief Executive Ben van Beurden who is preparing to step down next year after nearly a decade at the helm of the giant energy firm, two company sources told Reuters. During his tenure van Beurden oversaw Shell's biggest acquisition in decades and steered the company through two major downturns and a pivotal move to slash greenhouse emissions – a task which will only grow in importance for his successor. Shell's board succession committee, headed by Chairman Andrew Mackenzie, has met several times in recent months to draw up plans for van Beurden's departure and interview potential successors to the 64-year-old Dutchman, the sources said.

  • EU Sees Limits in What Power-Price Intervention Can Achieve

    (Bloomberg) -- An emergency intervention in European power markets may lower prices but won’t protect the region’s economy from spillover effects of a historic energy crunch, according to the bloc’s executive arm.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe 27

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman Of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH), Bruce Akhurst, Has Just Spent AU$258k Buying 33% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited ( ASX:TAH ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Does Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • Natixis Trinh Nguyen on ASEAN Economies

    Natixis EM Asia Senior Economist Trinh Nguyen says Southeast Asia continue to show resilience despite the shocks of an energy crisis and weakening China's growth. She speaks to David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

    The U.S. enters its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. The worst still awaits.

  • Texans rookie class could be a defining moment for GM Nick Caserio

    The 2022 NFL draft was the first full complement Nick Caserio had to work with, and it could be his defining moment with the Houston Texans.

  • ECB Still Seen Playing Catch-Up as Rate-Hike Path Steepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe European Central Bank remains behind the curve on tackling record euro-zone inflation and will have to a

  • Slower, but still strong U.S. job growth expected in August

    U.S. employers likely continued to hire workers at a strong clip in August while steadily raising wages, signs of persistent labor market strength that could encourage the Federal Reserve to deliver a third 75 basis point interest rate hike this month. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday would come a week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Americans of a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising unemployment as the U.S. central bank aggressively tightens monetary policy to quell inflation. The anticipated solid job growth last month would be further evidence the economy continues to expand even as gross domestic product contracted in the first half of the year.

  • Lufthansa pilots stage strike in wage dispute

    Pilots at Lufthansa walked out on Friday, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and leave holidaymakers stranded. Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had said on Wednesday that pay talks with Lufthansa had failed, calling on pilots at both the passenger airline and at Lufthansa Cargo to go on strike. VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

  • Crescent Point Energy Is Heading Higher on the Charts

    Crescent Point Energy CPG is a leading North American oil producer focused on the development of high-return resource plays. In this daily bar chart of CPG, below, we can see that prices have traveled higher the past 12 months and dips to the rising 200-day moving average line have been buying opportunities. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a one-year rise and confirms the price gains we have seen.

  • Exclusive-U.S. sought records on Binance CEO for crypto money laundering probe

    U.S. federal prosecutors asked Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, to provide extensive internal records about its anti-money laundering checks, along with communications involving its chief executive and founder Changpeng Zhao, according to a late-2020 written request seen by Reuters. The Justice Department's money laundering section asked Binance to voluntarily hand over messages from Zhao and 12 other executives and partners on matters including the exchange's detection of illegal transactions and recruitment of U.S. customers.