Feds join Raleigh police to combat violent crime. 27 people have been indicted so far.

Last year, there were 33 homicides in Raleigh. There have been 24 so far this year, including a 23-month-old boy fatally shot last week.

Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the state’s Eastern District, said Tuesday that “the violence must stop.”

“We are here today to announce firm and concrete actions as part of a new federal strategy designed to deliver justice and hold accountable those who sow fear in our communities,” Easley said.

Easley was joined at a news conference by Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson and three federal agents to announce a new coordinated effort to address violent crime in the city. They also announced 27 people have been indicted by grand juries in the past three weeks for allegations involving drugs and weapons.

Easley said the effort to combat gun violence is not going to be addressed overnight.

“And we will not address it with prosecution alone,” he said. “There is no short-term fix or short-term solution.”

The initiative, known as the Violent Crime Action Plan, seeks to identify, investigate and prosecute people contributing to crime in Raleigh and in the surrounding areas. The effort will take cooperation between law enforcement, the government, the community and mental health professionals, Easley said.

Patterson did not release any specific data about crime in the city and said there will be a follow-up press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to share recent crime statistics. Five people were fatally shot last week.

Patterson, who became the city’s police chief last August, said the initiative is what Raleigh needs.

“This is what we need in our community,” she said. “I’m happy to know Mr. Easley shares my desire to make Raleigh the safest city in the country and has fully committed the resources to move us in that direction.”

Numerous indictments

As part of the joint initiative, 27 people have been indicted by grand juries. Twenty-six of the accused are currently in custody.

Between them, there are 50 federal and 25 state charges. Twelve of the defendants are facing individual federal cases involving firearms. Eight people are part of an independent organized crime investigation.

The 27 defendants range in age from 21 to 69. All are from Raleigh or the surrounding areas.

Easley said he could not share specific information about the cases. But, he said, law enforcement seized six kilograms of cocaine, more than 296 grams of crack, 600 bindles of heroin, and 15 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to provide over 7,000 deadly doses of this drug.

In addition, more than $41,000, 26 firearms and more than 200 rounds of ammunition were seized. In the firearm possession, a polymer 80 “ghost gun,” or an untraceable gun, was taken. The ghost gun, which has no serial number and can be bought and sold online, has been a rising concern for officials in the state.

In total, charges involve possession of a firearm by a felon, unlicensed dealing of firearms and possession with an intent to distribute drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine or a heroin and fentanyl mixture.

There are also charges of maintaining dwellings for the purpose of manufacturing, distributing and storing the drugs.

Easley highlighted two examples of the multi-defendant cases.

The eight people accused in the organized crime allegations are part of narcotics trafficking organization allegedly led by Akeem Holder Evans, known as “King.”

Easley said the organization has members affiliated with street gangs, including the Gangster Killing Bloods, the Six Deuce Blood Brims, and the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. The groups are all linked to the Kingwood neighborhood in Southeast Raleigh.

Many of the members have prior convictions, Easley said.

In another example, Easley said one of the defendants allegedly made false statements on gun purchase forms. The guns they bought were for another accused person who was prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

Violent Crime Action Plan, abbreviated as VCAP, also will include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Marshals Service.

Why violence is rising

Easley attributed the rise in gun violence in part to “the proliferation of guns.”

“You combine that with a period of time during the pandemic where people were increasingly vulnerable, they had decreased access to housing and employment and mental health services, health care, drug and substance abuse treatment,” Easley said. “Many, many people who were on the brink were pushed over the edge, and I believe we’re going to be feeling the repercussions of that for some time.”

Easley gave a nod to Patterson, who he said has worked to renew trust with law enforcement through community engagement.

“For those considering trafficking and violence in North Carolina, be warned,” Easley said. “You are on notice. You will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will do all we can to seek justice for victims and for communities.”