Fed may need to push policy rate above 4.75% -Kashkari

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari poses during an interview with Reuters in his office at the bank's headquarters in Minneapolis
Ann Saphir
·1 min read

By Ann Saphir

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve may need to push its benchmark policy rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.

"I've said publicly that I could easily see us getting into the mid-4%s early next year," Kashkari said at a panel at the Women Corporate Directors, Minnesota Chapter, in Minneapolis.

"But if we don't see progress in underlying inflation or core inflation, I don't see why I would advocate stopping at 4.5%, or 4.75% or something like that. We need to see actual progress in core inflation and services inflation and we are not seeing it yet."

Most Fed policymakers expect to need to raise the policy rate, now at 3%-3.25%, to 4.5%-5% by early next year, based on projections published last month and comments made publicly since then.

Kashkari's remarks signal a readiness to go even further.

"That number that I offered is predicated on a flattening out of that underlying inflation," Kashkari said. "If that doesn't happen, then I don't see how we can stop."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Mark Porter and Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.

    Deutsche Bank said on Monday that markets are not fully appreciating the risk of stagflation, and investors should plan for more pain in stocks and bonds.

  • U.S. Treasuries post record foreign inflows in August -Treasury data

    Foreign inflows into U.S. Treasuries posted a record in the month of August, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday, as investors speculated about a pivot by the Federal Reserve away from aggressive tightening. Data showed that foreign investors poured an all-time peak of $174.2 billion into U.S. Treasuries, up from $23 billion in July.

  • Indian bond yields seen rising, rupee may test record lows

    The Indian rupee may edge towards record lows but will get some support from a less hawkish-than-expected tone in minutes of the central bank's latest policy meeting, while government bond yields are expected to rise, analysts said. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) may become more data-dependant in deciding on the key interest rate with inflation expected to start easing, minutes of the latest meeting suggested on Friday.

  • Minneapolis Fed directors wanted 100 bp discount rate hike in September

    Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis board members sought a full percentage point increase in a key emergency borrowing rate for commercial banks ahead of the central bank’s September monetary policy meeting, minutes of discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Fed directors sought to have the discount rate, which sets the cost for a key emergency lending rate, moved to 3.50% from the 2.50% level it stood at when those directors voted on Sept. 8. The Fed raised the federal funds rate range by 0.75 percentage point at the Sept. 20-21 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, to between 3% and 3.25%.

  • IMF's Gopinath: Fed and ECB right to tighten policy - Handelsblatt

    Inflation in the United States is "very stubborn" and the Federal Reserve should "stay the course" and tighten monetary policy or else lose credibility, said Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's first deputy managing director. The Fed has raised interest rates faster this year than any time since the early 1980s, when inflation was even higher and so entrenched in day-to-day American life that it took pushing short-term borrowing costs - and the unemployment rate - into double digits before price pressures finally receded. "Inflation continues to be very stubborn," Gopinath said of the United States in comments to German business daily Handelsblatt published on Monday.

  • Government bonds no safe haven in central bank-driven recession -BlackRock

    Government bonds may not offer much protection in a recession if surging inflation pressures central banks to continue tightening monetary policy, the BlackRock Investment Institute said. Risks of a global recession have increased as central banks around the world tighten monetary policy to bring down consumer prices. Fears of a downturn would typically send investors out of comparatively risky assets such as stocks and some corporate bonds and into government bonds.

  • Vietnam Central Bank Widens Currency Trading Band Amid Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s central bank widened the dong’s trading band, signaling authorities are willing to tolerate more weakness in the currency.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandAbout 98% of S&P 500 Stocks Rise as US Yields Sink: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe State Bank of Vietnam widened the dong’s daily trading range to 5% on either side

  • Canadian dollar lags most G10 peers ahead of key inflation data

    The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, pulling back from a near two-week high, as oil prices fell and investors braced for domestic inflation data that could impact bets on further Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3785 per U.S. dollar, or 72.54 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest level since Oct. 6 at 1.3658. The decline in oil prices "seems to be weighing on the loonie," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

  • Japan PM hints that decision on next BOJ chief still months off

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hinted on Monday that a decision on a successor to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may still be months away, offering no timeline and no names of potential nominees when questioned in parliament. Kishida told lawmakers that he would pick the most appropriate person to replace Kuroda, whose term ends on April 8, but volunteered no details about the process. Analysts and media reports have floated the names of two career central bankers - Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya and former Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso - whose policy approaches and track records differ both from each other and from Kuroda.

  • Indian shares end at three-week highs as domestic inflation fears ease

    Indian shares rallied for the third straight session to close at over three-week highs on Tuesday, as bank stocks surged and fears of rate hikes were soothed after the country's central bank said inflation looked set to ease. Forty of the 50 stocks on the NSE Nifty 50 index settled higher, helping the benchmark end 1.01% up at 17,486.95. "We have to keep an eye on oil prices, but otherwise with respect to domestic inflation, we have had a decent monsoon, so don't expect any big spike in food prices," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

  • India retail inflation set to ease from September highs - RBI

    Retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Monday. "Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly," the RBI wrote in an article titled "State of the Economy", adding the fight against inflation will be "dogged and prolonged", given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates. India's retail inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% from a year earlier as food prices surged.

  • Australia’s Central Bank Breaks Ranks With Peers on Fallout Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian central bank’s decision to down-shift its pace of policy tightening reflects better-behaved wages and heavily indebted households that set its economy apart from global counterparts.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks

  • Gold ticks up as dollar eases; Fed rate-hike fears linger

    Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar crept lower, although bets of another big interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the non-yielding metal's appeal and capped its gains. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,655.66 per ounce by 1235 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,660.70. "Any gain (in gold) is temporary, until the market anticipates the Fed to slow down its tightening pace," said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS.

  • Former RBI's Gandhi On The Digital Rupee

    Former RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi offers his views on the Reserve Bank of India's concept note on Central Bank Digital Currency. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia."