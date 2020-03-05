Feds: Keep Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff in prison for his 'extraordinarily evil' crimes

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday night objected to Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff's bid for release from prison, arguing that the reviled and ailing ex-financier should continue serving his 150-year sentence.

Charging that the 81-year-old convict who ran one of history's biggest scams has "demonstrated a wholesale lack of understanding of the seriousness of his crimes and a lack of compassion for his victims, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York urged a judge to keep him in prison.

"Madoff's crimes were 'extraordinarily evil.' His sentence was appropriately long. It should not be reduced," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Drew Skinner and Louis Pellegrino wrote in the filing to U.S. Circuit Court Judge Denny Chin, who sentenced Madoff more than a decade ago.

The recommendation came in response to Madoff's legal motion in February for compassionate release based on failing health. His attorney, Brandon Sample, argued that Madoff is dying from terminal kidney failure and has less than 18 months to live.

But the prosecutors' legal response said that the scam organizer's health condition has improved since he resumed kidney dialysis treatment. Although acknowledging that Madoff remains seriously ill, they said he could live longer than 18 months.

Comments from some of Madoff's victims that were included with the government filing showed that their suffering continues.

"I lost all my money and my husband of 40 years committed suicide because of his horrific crimes," one unidentified woman wrote. "As far as I am concerned, he should spend the rest of his life in jail."

Another unidentified victim wrote that she or he was 84 years old and living on a small pension that doesn't cover financial expenses.

"In view of the fact that he has had such an impact on my life, I have no sympathy for this depraved individual," the victim wrote. "Why should he be shown any compassion, when he had none for his many victims?"

Madoff's lawyers are scheduled to respond to the government recommendation by March 11. After that, Chin will decide whether to hold a court hearing before issuing a ruling.

In making his decision, the judge is expected to consider communications from Madoff victims who responded to prosecutors' request for their views on Madoff's request. Numerous media organizations, including Gannett, the parent company of USA TODAY, have asked the court to make the victims' communications and names public.

Madoff, a former Nasdaq stock market chairman from New York City, ran a decades-long scam that gave celebrities, charities, financial funds and ordinary investors lucrative, eerily steady returns on their investments.

Income poured in, making Madoff and his family rich. His upscale lifestyle included a Manhattan condo, an oceanfront home in Montauk on Long Island's East End, a vacation home on Nantucket, and a three-bedroom vacation apartment in the south of France.

But Madoff masterminded a classic Ponzi scheme, one in which money from more recent investors went to pay earlier investors. What made it unique was its size: arguably the largest in world history, with estimated losses of $17 billion to $20 billion for thousands of investors.

The scam collapsed in December 2008, when Madoff's businesses could not cover the growing withdrawal requests from investors who sought money amid the Great Recession.

For many of those who'd previously trusted and even revered Madoff, the collapse wiped out their life savings and retirement plans. Some had to seek new jobs or move in with friends and relatives.

During the roughly 10 years since, court-appointed trustee Irving Picard and his law firm have recovered more than $14 billion for investors, far more than many would have predicted when Madoff's implosion rocked Wall Street.

But that recovery came after years of financial suffering for many of the scammed victims.

For Madoff, the beginning of the end came when he confessed the truth to his sons, Mark and Andrew. They notified federal authorities, who arrested Madoff.

He pleaded guilty in 2009 and insisted that he alone ran the Ponzi scheme and masterminded decades of lies. Chin sentenced him to 150 years in prison, a true lifetime term more typical of the sentences imposed on the worst mobsters and violent criminals.