Feds: Kingpin ran dope ring behind state bars

Jul. 14—Federal prosecutors say a state prison inmate orchestrated a drug-dealing operation that sold dope in Glynn, Camden, Brantley and at least four other South Georgia counties.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick charges state prisoner Johnathan Alvin Pope and 13 other south Georgia residents with methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl trafficking, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Prosecutors allege Pope and other defendants smuggled cell phones behind bars and hacked computer tablets to administer the drug deals.

Pope is currently being held in Georgia's Calhoun State Prison.

All 14 defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin and fentanyl. The charges carry a minimum of up to 10 years in prison with a possibility of life in prison.

Defendants also face substantial fines and up to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Prosecutors say the alleged drug ring's operations date back to 2018.

Pope began serving time in state prison on drug-trafficking convictions in 2016, according to state department of corrections records. After a brief period of freedom beginning in July 2020, Pope returned to prison on a drug trafficking conviction in October of that year, records show.

Others indicted include Richard Reginald Perkins Jr., 46, and Sara Elizabeth Laroche, 37, both of Nahunta; and Michael Mancil, 45, Tony Marvin Johns, 63, and Kristina Ashley Montgomery, 37, all of Brantley County.

"The use of contraband cell phones and other devices inside prisons for coordination of criminal activity outside prison walls is an increasing danger to our communities," Estes said in a statement. "Our law enforcement partners, including the Georgia Department of Corrections, did outstanding work in identifying and infiltrating this network to bring an end to this illegal conspiracy."

The alleged drug-trafficking ring was taken down by Operation Pope's G.O.A.L., an investigation led by the federal Organized Crime Drug Trafficking Task Force. The Glynn and Brantley county sheriff's offices and the Georgia State Patrol were among several local and regional law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the Savannah office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and the Georgia Department of Corrections.